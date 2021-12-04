‘Very interesting’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to confirmed team news for Preston match

Blackburn Rovers will be aiming to strengthen their position in the Championship play-off places with derby success on Saturday, as they host Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game fifth in the Championship table, and will be looking to claim a fourth win in five games this afternoon.

By contrast, Preston start the day 17th in the second-tier standings, although they have picked up some of their best results this season against sides in and around the promotion places.

One of the big pieces of team news for Blackburn ahead of this comes in goal, where first-choice ‘keeper Thomas Kaminski is unable to shake off a stomach injury suffered in that win at Stoke, meaning Aynsley Pears makes his first Championship start since October 2020.

Elsewhere, Mowbray names an unchanged outfield ten from that victory over the Potters, with centre back Daniel Ayala unable to return from an ankle injury, despite training in the build up to this one.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.

No dolan😢 — Zac Slater Diáz🇨🇱 (@Z_slater29) December 4, 2021

No kaminski 😢 hopefully pears can step up 💪 — MickCee (@Mickcee9) December 4, 2021

No kaminski 😟🙏 — Simon Woodford (@woodford_simon) December 4, 2021

Big game for pears, unfortunate not to start Dolan as he would be up for this one — Aaron Holt (@_Aaron_Holt_01) December 4, 2021

A very interesting #Rovers selection. I can understand the absence of @kaminski26, however I thought TM said that Ayala was ready for the game? Regardless, #COYB! 🔵⚪️⚽️ — ReadRovers.com (@readrovers) December 4, 2021

Why would Dolan start? Ultimately, Khadra scored the winner last week so had to keep his place #rovers — Russell Prescott (@RussPr) December 4, 2021