Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘Very interesting’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to confirmed team news for Preston match

Published

2 hours ago

on

Blackburn Rovers will be aiming to strengthen their position in the Championship play-off places with derby success on Saturday, as they host Preston North End at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game fifth in the Championship table, and will be looking to claim a fourth win in five games this afternoon.

By contrast, Preston start the day 17th in the second-tier standings, although they have picked up some of their best results this season against sides in and around the promotion places.

One of the big pieces of team news for Blackburn ahead of this comes in goal, where first-choice ‘keeper Thomas Kaminski is unable to shake off a stomach injury suffered in that win at Stoke, meaning Aynsley Pears makes his first Championship start since October 2020.

Elsewhere, Mowbray names an unchanged outfield ten from that victory over the Potters, with centre back Daniel Ayala unable to return from an ankle injury, despite training in the build up to this one.

Has Ben Brereton Diaz ever scored a goal for Blackburn in these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26

Ewood Park?

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Very interesting’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to confirmed team news for Preston match

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: