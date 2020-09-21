‘Very interesting’ – Everton join Leeds and Aston Villa in transfer hunt for EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton are the latest club to have joined the race to sign Brentford left-back Rico Henry, according to The Mirror (printed edition, 20/09/20 page 73).

The 23-year-old defender is emerging as one of the Championship’s most sought after talents after a stellar 2019/20 campaign which saw the Bees nearly secure promotion to the Premier League, only to lose in the play-off final to Fulham.

A number of other top-flight sides including Aston Villa, Leeds, Brighton and West Brom are all being linked with the defender, as the Bees try to cling onto one of their most prized assets.

So, what do you make of this from an Everton perspective? Would he be a good signing for the Toffees? Would it be a good move for Henry?

The team here at FLW have their say….

George Dagless

Very interesting.

I like Henry and think he is Premier League level but I’d urge him to sign for a club where he is going to be playing and at Everton, that’s a big task.

Yes, there’s absolutely a slot for him in the squad with Leighton Baines no longer there but Lucas Digne is a top full-back and will take some budging.

Of course, Henry is a player that should feel he can rise to the challenge but, similarly, he could be a regular at that level if Brentford get promoted this season or if he went to another Premier League side.

I like him as a player and would like to see him in the Premier League, he just needs to get a move that will work out for him.

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure this would be a good move for him.

Henry has shown that he can play at a higher level than the Championship, after an impressive season with Brentford last term, as they narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League.

But I’m not sure a move to Everton would be in his best interests to be honest, as he wouldn’t be first-choice.

Everton already have Lucas Digne available to them, and I find it hard to believe that Henry would be getting into the starting XI ahead of him anytime soon.

A move to a lower-placed club in the Premier League would be a better move for Henry, and he should avoid a move to Goodison Park given the competition for places in Carlo Ancelotti’s side at this moment in time.

Ned Holmes

I really like Rico Henry and I think given the opportunity he could step up to the Premier League well but I’d question if this is a move Everton need to make.

In Lucas Digne, they already have a fantastic left-back so the Brentford man would surely only be moving to Goodison Park as a back-up.

The 23-year-old isn’t on Digne’s level just yet but he could prove an exciting player for the Toffees in the future.

Carlo Ancelotti has asked his full-backs to push very high up the pitch this season, with their overlapping runs often seeing them playing like wingers and I think that’s a role that would suit Henry.

He’s been allowed a similar sort of freedom at times at the Bees, so he should fit that role perfectly.