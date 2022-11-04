“Very interested in him” – Pundit shares Crystal Palace’s stance on Middlesbrough talent as West Ham also circle

The immediate future of Isaiah Jones remains to be seen, with a recent Football League World exclusive stating that Middlesbrough have no intention of selling the wing-back when January comes around.

The report deals blows to Crystal Palace and West Ham United who are currently keeping their eyes on the 23-year-old.

Jones enjoyed a fantastic campaign last time out, and whilst yet to hit the highs of last time out, he has shown real glimpses of positivity in more recent weeks.

Delivering his thoughts on Jones’ situation and providing insight into Palace’s interest, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “He’s a talented young boy. I’ve seen him several times.

“Crystal Palace, Spurs, Arsenal, and European clubs are looking at him. Still only 23 years of age. So, he’s got a really bright future ahead of him.

“I would think that one of those clubs are going to snap him up maybe in the January transfer window and then loan him back out.

“So, maybe Middlesbrough can do a deal, get some money and get him back on loan.

“I know, Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace are very, very interested in him and that may be a club that he could go to, and he might well in break into the first team a lot quicker than he would do at say Arsenal.”

The verdict

Jones is a player with an exceptionally high ceiling, and now under the stewardship of Carrick, it will be interesting to see how the 23-year-old gets on.

The wing-back has been deployed in slightly higher positions in recent weeks, with Carrick opting to use Jones as a right midfielder in a 4-4-2 formation.

Jones’ athleticism, pace, direct dribbling ability and endeavour does warrant a top-flight move, but thus far this season, his final ball has been rather inconsistent.

Undoubtedly of higher level ability, it remains to be seen if any moves are made when the January transfer window opens its doors.