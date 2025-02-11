Sheffield Wednesday are contenders for the Championship play-offs according to pundit Don Goodman, even if he does not think they will finish in the top six come May.

However, despite not backing Wednesday to qualify for the play-offs, Goodman admitted he had been impressed by the work done by Danny Rohl at Hillsborough.

Amidst the backdrop of Dephjon Chansiri’s tumultuous ownership, Rohl managed to steer the Owls away from relegation last season, before climbing the league table this term.

Heading into the final 15 games of the season Wednesday sit 11th, just three points behind Blackburn Rovers in the final play-off spot.

Championship 24/25 play-off picture - Correct as of Feb 10. Pos. Team MP Pts GD 5th West Brom 31 47 13 6th Blackburn 31 45 4 7th Middlesbrough 30 44 10 8th Norwich 31 43 7 9th Bristol City 31 42 2 10th Watford 31 42 -2 11th Sheffield Wednesday 31 42 -4 12th Coventry 31 41 1 13th QPR 31 41 -5 14th Millwall 30 40 3

Sharing his thoughts to OBLG, Goodman began: "When you're only three points off the play-offs, you must be considered a contender.

“They're in a fight for two available places but I don't think the public spat between Dephjon Chansiri and Danny Rohl would have helped anyone.”

Solid transfer window for Sheffield Wednesday

Goodman also spoke positively about Wednesday’s transfer business in the recent winter window.

The club waited until late into the window to conduct their business, recruiting veteran midfielder Stuart Armstrong from Vancouver Whitecaps in the week before the deadline.

Armstrong was joined by Ibrahim Cissoko, who swapped a loan spell at Plymouth Argyle from Toulouse for a temporary switch to Yorkshire, and free agent Ryo Hatsuse.

One confusing situation surrounded Shea Charles throughout the window, with Premier League Southampton briefly recalling the midfielder, only to agree a new deal with the Owls for the Northern Irish midfielder to remain at Hillsborough.

Goodman restarted: “They've managed to bring in Ibrahim Cissoko, who did really well for Plymouth Argyle, and Stuart Armstrong, who is someone I really rate. Keeping Shea Charles was a bonus, too.”

Wednesday’s defensive record questioned

Goodman’s doubts on whether the Yorkshire club will qualify for the play-offs is founded on their leaky record at the back.

No side in the top-half of the Championship table have conceded more goals, with only four teams in the division enduring a worse record than the Owls.

Most goals conceded in the Championship 24/25 season - Correct as of Feb. 11 Team Goals conceded Position Sheffield Wednesday 48 11th Luton Town 49 23rd Cardiff City 51 19th Portsmouth 54 20th Plymouth Argyle 63 24th

Wednesday were hunting for reinforcements at centre-back during the window, hoping to address their defensive woes with a new signing, but were unable to find the right fit for their squad and budget.

"When you consider that they've conceded 48 goals this season, I wouldn't back them to make the top six,” Goodman explained.

“I think they're having a brilliant season and that Danny Rohl is a fantastic manager, but if you put me on the spot now, I wouldn't be backing them to make the top six.”

Rohl mastering chaos at Wednesday

Despite being less than impressed by Wednesday’s defensive record, Goodman reiterated just how good a job German head coach Rohl was carrying out at Hillsborough.

The youngest manager in the Football League at the time of his appointment in October 2023, Rohl has brought stability to Wednesday according to Goodman.

That is despite a rocky relationship between Rohl and Wednesday owner Chansiri, who has allowed the club to fall into multiple embargoes due to unpaid tax bills during his stewardship.

"Sheffield Wednesday can be a chaotic club at the best of times,” said Goodman.

“But the fact that Rohl is managing to keep things stable on the pitch is very impressive."