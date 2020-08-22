Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Very impressed’ – Plenty of QPR fans react as new man makes his debut

Published

2 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers got their pre-season underway with an excellent 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

A number of players impressed throughout the 90 minutes, with Mark Warburton making use of his squad throughout, as preparations step-up ahead of an important Championship campaign that kicks off in just over 20 days  time.

One player who made his non-competitive debut for the club was striker Lyndon Dykes, the player joined from Scottish club Livingston recently and played the first 45 minutes on Saturday.

His performance was enough to get R’s supporters excited as he managed to net his first goal for the club as well as provide an assist for midfielder Ilias Chair to slot home.

In the space of 45 minutes, it was an excellent return for Dykes and he’ll now be eyeing more goals in this short pre-season period for Warburton’s side.

Here’s how QPR fans reacted to his first 45 minutes in the blue and white hoops…


