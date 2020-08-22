‘Very impressed’ – Plenty of QPR fans react as new man makes his debut

Queens Park Rangers got their pre-season underway with an excellent 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

A number of players impressed throughout the 90 minutes, with Mark Warburton making use of his squad throughout, as preparations step-up ahead of an important Championship campaign that kicks off in just over 20 days time.

One player who made his non-competitive debut for the club was striker Lyndon Dykes, the player joined from Scottish club Livingston recently and played the first 45 minutes on Saturday.

His performance was enough to get R’s supporters excited as he managed to net his first goal for the club as well as provide an assist for midfielder Ilias Chair to slot home.

In the space of 45 minutes, it was an excellent return for Dykes and he’ll now be eyeing more goals in this short pre-season period for Warburton’s side.

Here’s how QPR fans reacted to his first 45 minutes in the blue and white hoops…

just a reminder Lyndon Dykes will score 20+ goals this season #QPR — Lyndon Dykes🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@QPR_DYKES) August 22, 2020

Sounds like QPR’s new signing Lyndon Dykes had a promising debut this afternoon. A goal and an assist inside 45 minutes and that £2m fee could end up looking like a bargain. Early days but certainly one to watch this season.#QPR — Championship Ballers (@ChampBallers) August 22, 2020

Like that confidence from Dykes. I love to see he’s going to try things like that. #QPR #QPRWIM — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) August 22, 2020

Enjoyable game that, thought QPR looked very good at times, impressed with Dykes. Thomas. Masterson and bettache although they all did well, loved seeing little smyth back am hopeful there is a decent player there is we give him a run in the side #QPRWIM — David Barton (@dave_barton76) August 22, 2020

Absolutely take that for the 1st #QPR friendly. Chair, Manning, BOS, Ball, Amos, Geoff, Barbet, Masterson all looked in mid-season form (as they should!). Sonny, Faysal, & Smyth impressed. Dykes & Thomas seem class. Mide seemed out of sorts. Niko might be hidden gem. #QPRWIM — Jacob Tingle (@TingleJK) August 22, 2020

A very comfortable afternoon for the R’s, some good performances from Chair, Bettache and Dykes with a debut goal. Onto Oxford next week. 👍🏻🔵⚪️ #QPR #QPRWIM — drewett_matthew (@drewett_matthew) August 22, 2020