Barnsley

‘Very important step’, ‘Super news’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Reds close in on capture of Barnsley duo

Published

3 mins ago

on

A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been reacting the latest report from Football Insider that the Reds are closing in on securing both Dane Murphy and Taymour Roushdi from Barnsley.

There have been reports recently that Nottingham Forest have been interested in bringing in Barnsley’s chief executive Murphy.

That comes following the successful job he has done in his role at Oakwell developing a recruitment model and policy that has helped them bring in many talented young players who helped them reach the play-offs last term.

According to the latest report from Football Insider, Murphy is now set to resign from his current position at Barnsley so that he can make the switch to the City Ground.

The report adds that Forest are also set to make a move for Barnsley’s club secretary Roushdi as well as bringing in Murphy with him also set to resign from his post at Oakwell.

It is believed that both executive figures have agreed terms with the Reds and that they are now in the process of finalising their moves to Nottingham Forest.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were excited by this latest report and believe that the Reds will be making progress if they manage to bring in both Murphy and Roushdi from Barnsley.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


