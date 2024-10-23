Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney has told his players that they could have to deal with a ‘hostile’ atmosphere when they go to Millwall on Wednesday night.

The Pilgrims have had a mixed start to the season on the whole, but their away form has been a concern, as they have drawn one and lost four of their five trips.

Rooney’s men head to the capital on the back of a 5-0 thrashing at Cardiff City, so they will be desperate to bounce back from that by picking up their first three points in the road.

Wayne Rooney sends Plymouth Argyle warning

And, speaking to the club’s media, Rooney called for a response from his side, as he challenged them to keep the crowd quiet at The Den, as well as discussing the away day problems.

“We're always motivated to try to win games, but we look at the fans and the away form - since I've been here and even before I was here – which hasn't been great. But the fans are still there. They're still behind the team, supporting the team.

“We know they're spending a lot of money. We know they're travelling a lot of miles to get behind the team. We just hope that hopefully, on Wednesday, we can give them something to enjoy the journey back afterwards.

“They're slightly different to what they have been like over the last few years. Maybe not as direct as they were, but they play with a lot of intensity. They try to run all over you and rely a lot on second balls.

“We know it's going to be a difficult game. The atmosphere there, if you allow the crowd to take part in the game, can be very hostile as well. From our point of view, we have to go with our game plan to try and get that right for this game.”

Plymouth must improve away from home

As outlined above, Argyle’s away form is a real worry, and it’s not just a case that they’re not getting results, but they are also putting in some alarming performances, which is a shame, as there have been some positive signs under Rooney since his arrival in the summer.

Plymouth Argyle Away Results So Far Opponent Score Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Loss QPR 1-1 West Brom 1-0 Loss Burnley 1-0 Loss Cardiff City 5-0 Loss

The opening day loss at Sheffield Wednesday was a very poor display, and they fell to those levels in Wales last time out, as whilst they were reduced to ten men, they did trail by two at the time.

There have been some decent showings on the road, but one point and one goal in five games shows it’s an area that Rooney needs to work on moving forward.

So, he will want his team to show character and personality against Millwall, because it is a difficult fixture, and the Lions have been better than their results suggest this season.

Part of the game plan will be to stay in the game, and if Plymouth manage to do that, the home supporters could get frustrated, and that will change the dynamics on the night.