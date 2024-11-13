Don Goodman has suggested that the critics of Paul Mullin's performances are being 'very harsh' to the Wrexham striker and that he shouldn't be written off.

The Sky Sports pundit believes that criticism of Mullin's start to League One is unwarranted with the season still in its early stages.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is seemingly a firm believer in Mullin's ability and rightly so, after the 30-year-old has been nothing but a clinical finisher in front of goal for the Red Dragons, scoring just over 100 goals for the North-Wales outfit in 149 appearances.

Parkinson still sees him as his main man after starting him since his return from injury at the end of August in the hope that the goals are ready and waiting.

Mullin is enduring his first season in League One, with many believing his ability only goes as far as League Two level, but with the season only being in November, there is still plenty of time for Mullin to prove his doubters wrong.

Don Goodman: "It's way too early for anyone to write him off"

Goodman believes that Mullin's time will come at this level for Wrexham and there is a reason that Parkinson has shown so much faith in the striker over the years.

"Paul Mullin has only started five games due to injury and when you miss pre-season, it's going to take you time to get up to speed. I think anyone saying he cannot play at League One level is being very harsh.

“Phil Parkinson wouldn't be selecting Paul Mullin if he didn’t believe he was capable of playing at League One level. That in itself is a sign for those who are making the noise. It's way too early for anyone to write him off, and it's harsh if you do."

Mullin's proven goal record will shine through this season

When you look at League Two strikers in the past, you can hold your hands up and accept they aren't cut out for League One level, but Mullin's track record in front of goal should suggest otherwise.

He has been the reliable front man for Wrexham in their ever-growing regime, scoring goal after goal, after goal.

Paul Mullin's goals in league football for Wrexham as per Flashscore Season Apps Goals 23/24 38 24 22/23 46 38 21/22 39 28

He has only found the net once this campaign in 12 outings, but with only five of them being starts, and his lack of goals could revolve around his unfortunate injuries in the past.

He played through the 2023/24 season with a spinal injury and in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United in the summer just gone, he punctured his lung. It does look like it's all catching up with him now.

This does look like a case of getting up to match fitness, with Wrexham not having any problems in front of goal. His lack of awareness from his injury could correspond with the fact he's missed five big chances in front of goal this season, but this seems all too unnatural for the striker.

His proven goal record for the club should suggest alone that he is more than suitable to be Wrexham's main man this season.

It shouldn't be a concern for Parkinson, who knows better than anyone of Mullin's ability. Once he gets back on the right track, the goals will soon be flying in.