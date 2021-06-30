‘Very happy with this’, ‘Announce promotion’ – Many Preston North End fans react as new signing announced

Preston North End have brought another fresh face through the door to add to the permanent deals to Izzy Brown and Liam Lindsay and the loan return of Sepp van den Berg.

Matthew Olosunde is the Lilywhites’ fourth transfer incoming of the summer as he arrives on a two-year contract from relegated Rotherham United, having turned down a new deal at the Millers having spent two seasons at the New York Stadium.

A one-cap United States of America international, Olosunde is an attacking wing-back and it’s an area of the pitch that North End have been lacking in since the January transfer window when Darnell Fisher – who also signed for PNE from Rotherham back in 2017 – joined up with Middlesbrough.

For the rest of the season it was midfielder Alan Browne or centre-back Van den Berg who filled in at right-back or wing-back, but now there is a specialist replacement for Fisher six months later and Olosunde will be looking for a better time of things than last season having been part of a team that dropped into League One.

North End fans though are delighted that the club have solved what was beginning to be a problem position and they’ve been reacting in delight on social media.

Get iversen back and that’s gonna be some defence we have! Could be a great season — Ian Cowell (@polish2016) June 30, 2021

Love that. Cracking signing — Connor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Conpne03) June 30, 2021

Excellent news, coming together nicely. Well done #pnefc. Welcome Matthew! 👏 — Paul Valentine 🔶 (@iampav) June 30, 2021

Limbs get in — james 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@pnefcjames2) June 30, 2021

Announce promotion babyyy 😂💙🤍 https://t.co/8Hwh2vy39J — josh taylor (@joshtay48487246) June 30, 2021

This is potentially one of the top signings we have done in the last two years.#pnefc https://t.co/pNl94tSr6N — Luke Wilson (@LukeyWilson94) June 30, 2021

This is a solid signing. Very happy with this! #pnefc https://t.co/BEPAPKIWOB — AJ (@AJPNEFC) June 30, 2021