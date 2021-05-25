‘Very happy with that’ – Many Luton Town fans react as first summer signing arrives

Luton Town have completed the signing of Wycombe Wanderers winger Fred Onyedinma, the club have confirmed.

The Hatters finished 12th in the Championship this season, with Nathan Jones wasting no time in making his first signing of the summer.

Onyedinma has been a key player for Wycombe this season, and impressed for the Chairboys in a campaign which culminated in relegation for Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

The 24-year-old has made 46 appearances for the Chairboys in all competitions this term, scoring five goals and adding four assists.

But with his contract at Adams Park set to expire at the end of next season, Wycombe have cashed in on the winger for an undisclosed fee, rather than run the risk of potentially lose him for nothing at the end of next season.

Onyedinma made 151 appearances for Millwall before moving to Wycombe, and has already racked up plenty of appearances despite only being 24.

The attacker will look to add pace and goal threat to a Luton side which scored only 41 goals in the Championship in the season just gone.

Here, we take a look at what Luton fans have made of the news regarding their first summer arrival…

Brilliant, now we'll have a cuppa tea and then we'll go home. — Alan Baldwin (@AlansaysCOYH) May 25, 2021

Welcome to Luton Fred. Great signing. #COYH 🎩 — Paul jeffs (@Pauljeffs7) May 25, 2021

Welcome to LTFC Fred! Good Luck ! — Mat Phillips (@MatPhillips2) May 25, 2021

Good signing, very happy with that — Stephen R Perry (@stephenrperry59) May 25, 2021

Welcome 🧡 — 𝙋𝙆 (@Andy_Peacock) May 25, 2021

Hhhhmmmm ,

Let’s wait and see ! — Matt (@Bigga67) May 25, 2021

Welcome — Danny LTFC (@danny_ltfc) May 25, 2021