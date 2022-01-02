Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Very happy’, ‘That tastes like promotion’ – These Middlesbrough fans react to emerging transfer news

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has wasted no time in getting into the swing of things in the January transfer window after landing his first signing of the month.

Wilder arrived at the Riverside two months ago after previous manager Neil Warnock oversaw a host of new players coming in through the door over the summer.

But there was a general feeling that Wilder was going to get backed and with the addition of Aaron Connolly he looks to be getting what he wants.

Boro had Andraz Sporar, Duncan Watmore, Josh Coburn and Uche Ikpeazu to choose from but Connolly represents an upgrade on most of those on paper.

An eight-cap Republic of Ireland international, the 21-year-old found himself out-of-favour at Brighton & Hove Albion this season, making just four Premier League appearances.

He’s now though been snapped up by Boro for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign to bolster not only their striking options but also their chances at securing a play-off place after ending 2021 on a sensational run of form.

Boro fans have been reacting to their latest addition on social media and there seems to be a lot of excitement regarding Connolly’s arrival on Teesside.


