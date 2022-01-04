Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Very happy’, ‘Quality’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as new signing announced

Published

46 seconds ago

on

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Steve Cook from Bournemouth with the centre-back agreeing a two-and-a-half year deal at the City Ground.

The 30-year-old is a legend at the Cherries, but he has found game time hard to come by this season. Therefore, the club were always going to sanction a move away for Cook in the New Year, with QPR and Forest both known to be among the admirers.

And, it’s the Reds that won the race for his signature, with the signing announced this afternoon.

That continues what has been a productive start to the window for Steve Cooper, as Keinan Davis has also joined on loan from Aston Villa.

It’s fair to say the capture of Cook has gone down very well with the support, who recognise that he will bring a lot to the team in terms of his experience and quality on the pitch.

