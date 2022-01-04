‘Very happy’, ‘Quality’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as new signing announced

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Steve Cook from Bournemouth with the centre-back agreeing a two-and-a-half year deal at the City Ground.

🤩 Introducing our second January signing ✍️ 🤝 Welcome to The Reds, Steve Cook 🔥 🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/Ttr0pmusPM — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 4, 2022

The 30-year-old is a legend at the Cherries, but he has found game time hard to come by this season. Therefore, the club were always going to sanction a move away for Cook in the New Year, with QPR and Forest both known to be among the admirers.

And, it’s the Reds that won the race for his signature, with the signing announced this afternoon.

That continues what has been a productive start to the window for Steve Cooper, as Keinan Davis has also joined on loan from Aston Villa.

It’s fair to say the capture of Cook has gone down very well with the support, who recognise that he will bring a lot to the team in terms of his experience and quality on the pitch.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Very happy with this. No issues with a core of experience, provided they are good characters who can proven they can play regularly, this chap appears to be both. 👍 — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) January 4, 2022

Quality signing that — Dean (@DeanDigby) January 4, 2022

It’s just absolutely top class — J☔️ but nice🙂 (@champagneuzi) January 4, 2022

This isn’t my club anymore… good sensible transfers that just make sense, this isn’t the Forest I know. — alex (@AO1865) January 4, 2022

oh baby we’re cooking — Alex🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@NFFCAlex) January 4, 2022

Tasty!… welcome to the CG @SteveCook28… what a signing! 🔥 — Claire (@Claire_nffc_x) January 4, 2022

You beautiful man welcome to the city ground and Forest Steve Cook ❤️❤️❤️excited about this signing — Juebb (@ilsongal71) January 4, 2022