‘Very happy’ – Mateusz Klich reacts to personal Leeds United milestone in win over Fulham

Leeds United moved back to the top of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon, as they beat promotion rivals Fulham 3-0 at Elland Road.

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison saw Marcelo Bielsa’s side pick up a much-needed three points, having been beaten in their previous match against Cardiff City.

The Yorkshire-based side are now eight points clear of third-placed Brentford, and will be hoping they can pull further clear of their promotion rivals in the final seven matches of this year’s campaign.

The game against Fulham was a significant one for Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich, as he made his 100th appearance for the club, since arriving at Elland Road back in the summer of 2017.

Klich has been a regular for the Whites this term, and has made 41 appearances in all competitions, whilst also chipping in with five goals and four assists.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram following the win over the Cottagers, and was pleased to reach an impressive milestone with Leeds.

Klich will be hoping he can make his 101st appearance for Leeds in their next game on Tuesday evening, when they take on relegation-threatened Luton Town in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from at Elland Road once again.

The Verdict:

He’s been a fantastic servant to the club.

Klich struggled initially to get into the starting XI, but has established himself as a regular in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans nowadays, and he’ll be a key player to rely on in their bid for promotion into the Premier League.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Polish international would cope in the top-flight though, as he doesn’t have any experience of playing in the Premier League as of yet.

But if his performances in the Championship are anything to go by, then I think Klich is more than capable of going on to make another 100 appearances for Leeds, even if they’re in the top-flight.