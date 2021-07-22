‘Very happy’, ‘Absolutely chuffed’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted as new addition confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Jack Hunt, with the right-back returning to Hillsborough on a permanent basis.

The Owls are delighted to announce the return of @Hunty32 to S6! 🔵⚪️#swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) July 22, 2021

The 30-year-old was a free agent after his deal with Bristol City expired in the summer and it had been suggested that he could rejoin the Owls.

And, the transfer was announced this evening, with Hunt set to play an important role for Darren Moore’s side as they look to win promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Given his pedigree, with the defender a regular in the second tier last season, many fans see this as an excellent bit of business for the League One side, as Hunt is someone who can come in and improve the XI immediately.

Therefore, the reaction to this bit of business was virtually all completely positive – although some were calling for more deals to be done in the coming days and weeks.

Here we look at some of the comments to Hunt’s signing from Twitter…

Absolutely chuffed with that. Welcome home Jack !! — Jack 🦉 (@Jwhitey03) July 22, 2021

Great signing – welcome back — guidedbythenorth (@itsslimupnorth) July 22, 2021

Brilliant signing – welcome back, Jack. — James Hall (@jehall84) July 22, 2021

Welcome back home you bloody legend 💙🤍 — Aaron Smith (@Aaron84Smith) July 22, 2021

Thats a belting signing in that league. Welcome back pal. — Mark Beresford (@markybtree) July 22, 2021

very happy with this …….keeper and a forward now and I make us good to go………if they put a bit of effort in this year 🥳 — Sheridans Sox (@Craigfox27Fox) July 22, 2021

Yesssss — Steve Turner (@Majortarantino) July 22, 2021