Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Very happy’, ‘Absolutely chuffed’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted as new addition confirmed

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Jack Hunt, with the right-back returning to Hillsborough on a permanent basis.

The 30-year-old was a free agent after his deal with Bristol City expired in the summer and it had been suggested that he could rejoin the Owls.

And, the transfer was announced this evening, with Hunt set to play an important role for Darren Moore’s side as they look to win promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Given his pedigree, with the defender a regular in the second tier last season, many fans see this as an excellent bit of business for the League One side, as Hunt is someone who can come in and improve the XI immediately.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20

Alex Turner is the frontman of which band?

Therefore, the reaction to this bit of business was virtually all completely positive – although some were calling for more deals to be done in the coming days and weeks.

Here we look at some of the comments to Hunt’s signing from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Very happy’, ‘Absolutely chuffed’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted as new addition confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: