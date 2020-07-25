‘Very happy’, ‘Absolute tank’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to latest transfer development

Reading are set to sign former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Josh Laurent next week, after he became a free agent at the end of June.

The Royals finished 14th in the Championship, and had a fairly inconsistent campaign as they changed manager from Portuguese boss Jose Gomes to Welshman Mark Bowen.

Laurent did work with Bowen in a small capacity during his youth career at Queens Park Rangers, at the time Bowen was assistant to Mark Hughes in West London.

It’s a move that won’t cost Reading much financially and one that would see them bolster their midfield options, especially as central-midfielder Charlie Adam is out of contract and Pele has returned to AS Monaco after his loan spell.

With that being said, here’s how Reading supporters reacted to the news that Laurent is set to join the club next week…

Josh Laurent is a player that we would have signed in the past. Good to see us looking at this sort of player again #readingfc — Dominic (@domwindle) July 24, 2020

I compared Josh Laurent to having a lot of similarities of Danny Williams. A mate of mine said he reminds him of Ruben Loftus-Cheek. On a free, wanting to prove himself at this level… seems a win win to me #ReadingFC — LordCKS (@LordCKS) July 24, 2020

Not seen enough of Laurent to comment in depth, but on the face of things looks a shrewd bit of business. Young, dynamic, difference maker on his day. Exactly what Bowen said he was looking for. Hope it works out. Rather this kind of signing than, say, a Charlie Adam. #readingfc — Anthony Kendrick (@AJKendrick) July 24, 2020

Happy with the Josh Laurent signing; think he’ll really compliment Rino in a two or a three, looks an absolute tank #readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) July 24, 2020

Watched Laurent a few times at Shrewsbury, box to box, powerful player who loves to drive with the ball. Can be inconsistent at times but if he’s on it he can be brilliant #readingfc — Jacob (@Jac0bRFC) July 24, 2020

Very happy with the Laurent news. Exactly the type of deals we need this summer. Young, hungry players with a point to prove #readingfc — Alex Stone (@alexgstone) July 24, 2020

Pleased with the Laurent news. Also pleased to see it's a manager signing rather than a agent signing. #readingfc — Steven Kemp (@kempy26783) July 24, 2020