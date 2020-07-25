Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Reading

‘Very happy’, ‘Absolute tank’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to latest transfer development

Published

10 mins ago

on

Reading are set to sign former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Josh Laurent next week, after he became a free agent at the end of June.

The Royals finished 14th in the Championship, and had a fairly inconsistent campaign as they changed manager from Portuguese boss Jose Gomes to Welshman Mark Bowen.

Laurent did work with Bowen in a small capacity during his youth career at Queens Park Rangers, at the time Bowen was assistant to Mark Hughes in West London.

It’s a move that won’t cost Reading much financially and one that would see them bolster their midfield options, especially as central-midfielder Charlie Adam is out of contract and Pele has returned to AS Monaco after his loan spell.

With that being said, here’s how Reading supporters reacted to the news that Laurent is set to join the club next week…

Can you get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 9

Reading have sacked a manager?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Very happy’, ‘Absolute tank’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to latest transfer development

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: