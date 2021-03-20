‘Very good team’, ‘3 points’ – These Preston North End fans react as Neil make five changes for Luton clash

Alex Neil could very well be fighting to save his job today as Preston North End welcome Luton Town in a real mid-table Championship battle.

Luton are three points above North End with two points separating them in 14th and 16th positions, and Nathan Jones did some shrewd business in January to bring in the likes of Elijah Adebayo and Kal Naismith to strengthen their credentials.

North End though have struggled in 2021 and despite at one stage in the season looking like they were readying up for a play-off battle, they have quickly faded away.

It’s not inconceivable that PNE could be dragged into a shock relegation battle if some of the lower teams start to pick up points, and Neil has made at least one change that looked like it was desperately needed.

Young Everton winger Anthony Gordon hasn’t started North End’s last three games – of which none have resulted in wins – but fans will be pleased to see the teenager given a place in the line-up.

Neil has made four other changes with Joe Rafferty, Daniel Johnson, Ben Whiteman and a fully-fit again Ryan Ledson coming into the team, a player who will be a big boost for PNE if it becomes a physical battle.

North End fans have been reacting to the line-up on Twitter and it’s a pretty positive reaction, although the inclusion of Rafferty is causing some concern.

Alex made a good descion finally — Calum Darren Moore (@CalumDMoore) March 20, 2021

Leddo back is massive — luke (@fortsandvodka) March 20, 2021

Rafferty 😂😂 rather play potts at the back — taylor (@taylor30177691) March 20, 2021

Actually a very good team — Leon Bentley (@VRT_Leon) March 20, 2021

Ledson and Gordon 😍😍😍😍 — Josh (@BrowneSZN) March 20, 2021

Ledson n Gordon means 3 points straight facts come back to this tweet at 5pm https://t.co/vZ7kGBZm2A — tom (@tommeh98) March 20, 2021

Leddo and Gordon is MASSIVE https://t.co/MFduQbqRtU — adam (@adamjohnkirk) March 20, 2021