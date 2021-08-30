‘Very good signing’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as club close in on Aston Villa player

Aston Villa playmaker Conor Hourihane is closing in a move to Sheffield United, as reported by Matt Law of The Telegraph on Twitter.

According to the tweet, the 30-year-old will undergo his medical with the Yorkshire club today, in what is expected to be a loan deal.

Hourihane, who spent last season on loan with Swansea City, is yet to feature in the Premier League as of yet, finding himself as an unused substitute in Villa’s last two matches.

The Irish international did feature for the Midlands club in their 6-0 victory over Barrow in the Carabao Cup earlier in the month, a day in which he captained the side.

Spending the second half of last season with The Swans as a result of a lack of game time with the Premier League club, Hourihane featured 19 times, scoring five times and assisted a further two in the process – a season that ultimately ended in play-off heartbreak at Wembley.

Hourihane has played just shy of 150 appearances in the Championship thus far, representing The Villains, The Swans, and Barnsley at second-tier level.

Here, we take a look at how some Sheffield United fans have reacted to the news that Conor Hourihane could be on his way to Bramall Lane…

Hallelujah blades fans. Xmas has come early. https://t.co/Xpwcj0jnde — shane rowley (@srowley88) August 30, 2021

Oh my god https://t.co/wHfzNcU6fb — Gem Tollerfield (@TheBladette) August 30, 2021

Fair play, very good signing! Might even beat the first man at a corner 👀 https://t.co/2FWcSrEARW — Wadey (@WadeyTC) August 30, 2021

About 7 years too late but great signing, Fleck has been hiding for 50 games https://t.co/LZtEbtJhO6 — Tom Jackson (@tomjackson2511) August 30, 2021

Actually a class signing https://t.co/xpAGhecq0d — Nathanael Limb (@Limmy_SUFC) August 30, 2021