“Very good signing at Championship level” – Huddersfield in transfer battle with several clubs for Premier League player

Huddersfield Town are involved in a fierce Championship transfer battle for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

As per Football Insider, five clubs in the second tier are chasing the experienced striker, with Birmingham City, Millwall, Preston, and Reading, along with Huddersfield, keen on the forward.

Gayle has been previously linked with Middlesbrough and Watford this summer, but Boro are said to have pulled out due to high wage demands, and Watford are omitted from this latest update.

With that said, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on Gayle to Huddersfield, and whether or not he’d be a starter for the Terriers.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this could be a good addition for Huddersfield.

Although I think he would have to earn his place as a starter after Danny Ward scored a decent amount of goals in the Championship last season.

They are different types of player, though, and outside of Ward, Huddersfield’s striking options struggled for goals last term.

The only concern you have, potentially, are his salary demands, with Middlesbrough reportedly pulling out of the race to sign him for that reason.

If his demands are so big that a fellow promotion contender are refusing to negotiate, you do wonder whether or not Huddersfield, or any Championship club for that matter, have the financial muscle to match Gayle’s wishes.

Charlie Gregory

Dwight Gayle may be 32-years-old now but he would still be a very good signing at Championship level.

Any team that manages to sign him is pretty much guaranteeing goals in their side if they can get him on the field regularly enough and hitting his best form.

His record in the second tier makes for good reading and certainly suggests he can be an excellent option at that level.

Considering the Terriers’ current striking options too, the chances are he would likely get that game time with them. They have some options like Jordan Rhodes and Josh Koroma but Gayle is an out and out striker who can bag frequently.

If Huddersfield want to be play-off contenders again, then they are going the right way about it by adding someone like Gayle.

Billy Mulley

There are not too many Championship destinations where Dwight Gayle would not start, as he would be an excellent addition for most second-tier clubs.

His intelligent attacking mind, a relentlessness that has not died down as he has aged, a knack for scoring goals and a great technical ability, Gayle would be a top addition for Danny Schofield’s men.

Of course, there is lots of Championship interest in Gayle and it will be a difficult transfer to complete as a result, but the John Smith’s Stadium is still a very attractive destination for players, that is despite Carlos Corberan’s departure.

I could see Gayle starting regularly for Huddersfield if he is to arrive in Yorkshire and could be an integral part of another push for promotion.