‘Very good’, ‘Should’ve started Murphy’ – These Preston North End fans react as line-up for West Brom clash announced

8 mins ago

Preston North End will be hoping to make it five games without defeat in the Championship this afternoon as they welcome high-flying West Bromwich Albion to Deepdale.

It could be the most opportune time for the Lilywhites to face Valerien Ismael’s side as the Baggies have faltered in their two matches following the international break.

They slumped to a 1-1 draw with Millwall at home and just a few days later they couldn’t put the ball in the back of Derby County’s net in a goalless encounter.

And North End are coming into this contest with a lot of momentum, having netted a 95th minute equaliser against Sheffield United in midweek to preserve their unbeaten run.

McAvoy has picked an unchanged team for three league matches in a row and that has coincided with PNE not losing, but there’s fears that the squad may tire with so many matches played in a short period of time.

But McAvoy has stuck to his guns and named an unchanged line-up once again, with Emil Riis leading the line as he looks to extend his good scoring streak.

North End fans have been reacting to that development and there’s no real complaints about it, and the inclusion of Connor Wickham on the bench for the first time looks to be an exciting one.


