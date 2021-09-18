‘Very good’, ‘Should’ve started Murphy’ – These Preston North End fans react as line-up for West Brom clash announced

Preston North End will be hoping to make it five games without defeat in the Championship this afternoon as they welcome high-flying West Bromwich Albion to Deepdale.

It could be the most opportune time for the Lilywhites to face Valerien Ismael’s side as the Baggies have faltered in their two matches following the international break.

They slumped to a 1-1 draw with Millwall at home and just a few days later they couldn’t put the ball in the back of Derby County’s net in a goalless encounter.

And North End are coming into this contest with a lot of momentum, having netted a 95th minute equaliser against Sheffield United in midweek to preserve their unbeaten run.

McAvoy has picked an unchanged team for three league matches in a row and that has coincided with PNE not losing, but there’s fears that the squad may tire with so many matches played in a short period of time.

But McAvoy has stuck to his guns and named an unchanged line-up once again, with Emil Riis leading the line as he looks to extend his good scoring streak.

North End fans have been reacting to that development and there’s no real complaints about it, and the inclusion of Connor Wickham on the bench for the first time looks to be an exciting one.

If it ain’t broken don’t fix it. ❤️ https://t.co/uPb42rWgPI — Naomi Jayne ✨ (@njrpnefc) September 18, 2021

should've started murphy — ً (@HarropRoIe) September 18, 2021

Very good. Finally found ‘his team’ which is the consistency we have been lacking in the past. — chris grogan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ChrisGrogan_) September 18, 2021

Would've had murphy for mags, even though he seems to have found his proper team we need to be careful playing the same team constantly could result in injuries soon enough — Yakub (@woodsy8793) September 18, 2021

Fair, would’ve loved to see Murphy start. Guess we will see a change on Tuesday — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 18, 2021

Sticking to a team is good to see. Would have liked to see murphy start over maguire just to see what he can do really. Hope changes come earlier if needed. — HandleTheTruth (@MatterlessChode) September 18, 2021