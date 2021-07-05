‘Very good player’ – West Brom encouraged to secure Newcastle player signing

Former England and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has backed West Brom to sign Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff on loan in an interview with the Football Insider, calling this potential move a “smart addition”.

The 21-year-old only made five appearances for the Magpies last season in the Premier League and after showing initial promise at the start of his senior career in Tyneside, the midfielder may now believe it could be the time to take a step down before making the jump up to the top flight again.

With the likes of Conor Gallagher, Okay Yokuslu, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rekeem Harper and Sam Field all leaving the club this summer, with the former three returning to their parent clubs after loan spells, Valerien Ismael will be searching for at least one more signing to join new man Alex Mowatt in midfield with the Barnsley captain arriving at the Hawthorns last week.

As per an exclusive from Football Insider, the Baggies are also lining up a move for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah who spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Lorient.

This experience and his versatility may give Chalobah the edge over Longstaff, but the Newcastle midfielder is still an option and Paul Robinson is backing him to make an impact in the West Midlands.

In an interview, Robinson said of Longstaff: “I think Longstaff is a very good player.

“If they can get him on loan it could be a brilliant signing. It would be a cheap signing as well because they would just have to pay his wages and a small fee.

“He is a combative player and someone who West Brom could do with in the midfield next season. It is an area they need to strengthen in because they’ve lost Okay Yokuslu and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.”

The Verdict

If Valerien Ismael can add Matty Longstaff to his squad for a small loan fee alongside free signing Alex Mowatt, this would be a fantastic achievement for the Baggies who will want to keep costs low after their relegation from the Premier League.

They will not only want to minimise the amount they spend on their midfield due to their relegation, but they will also want to strengthen other areas and with Orlando City forward and former Barnsley loanee Daryl Dikes as a possible target, this cheap deal will make room for him to come in depending on his price tag.

And with the number of central midfielders who have left the Hawthorns over the last couple of months, you can’t say this is a signing they don’t need. Regardless of whether Longstaff, Chalobah or both come in, they will be decent signings for Ismael and would almost certainly provide value for money.

In the Championship, getting value for money is vitally important.