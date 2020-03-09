‘Very good player to be fair’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to emerging transfer news

According to The Sun (08/03, page 54), West Bromwich Albion have identified QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel as their top summer target.

The Baggies have a real possibility of winning automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, and currently sit six points clear of third with nine league games remaining.

Slaven Bilic’s side, along with Brentford, have scored more goals than anyone else in the division so far this season, with 64 strikes to their name.

But it seems as if the Croatian will still look to bolster his attacking options if they go up, with QPR talisman Osayi-Samuel said to be on Bilic’s radar ahead of the summer.

Can you get full marks on this West Brom quiz?

1 of 14 What year did Kieran Gibbs join? 2015 2016 2017 2018

The winger has scored six goals and produced seven assists for Mark Warburton’s side this season, establishing himself as one of the best wide-men in the Championship after a number of bright performances.

He’s set to be out-of-contract in West London at the end of this season but QPR do have an option to extend his deal by a further year, however a departure could well be likely.

Here, then, via the West Brom News & Views page on Facebook, we take a look at West Brom fans’ reactions to this latest news…

Ian Biles: No and how the hell would the Sun know?

Tomas Taylor: Very good player to be fair.

Sue Lynn Babington: Is he out of contract this summer?? I think agents start these stories to generate interest for their players

Andy Fellows: There will be 1000s of players linked to us when we get promoted mostly all at inflated prices apart from freebies,im sorry but freebies for a survival season which the 1st season back will be,isn’t showing any ambition,IS IT??

Matthew Longhurst: prefer eze

Stuart Wba Page: Ian Biles drew a random team name out of a bag and then a random player out of another

Chris Thomson: won’t happen