‘Very good player’ – Noel Whelan makes Leeds United claim after Victor Orta’s recent reveal

Leeds United remain well on course to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Yorkshire-based side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with just nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

However, that promotion push had been put on hold earlier this year, with off-the-field events calling a halt to fixtures across the EFL.

The EFL have recently announced that fixtures will get back underway on the weekend of the 20th June, as they look to reach a conclusion for the 2019/20 season.

One player that hasn’t had much of an opportunity to play his part in Leeds’ promotion bid this season is Alfie McCalmont, with the young midfielder making just two appearances in the EFL Cup this term for Bielsa’s side.

It had previously been revealed by Victor Orta that McCalmont was set to replace Kalvin Phillips, if the midfielder had left the club in the summer transfer window.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds man Noel Whelan labelled McCalmont as a ‘very good player’, and felt that the young midfielder has benefitted from learning from Kalvin Phillips.

“McCalmont I have seen a few times now and he is very capable. He was tipped to replace Kalvin or be that second string to Kalvin throughout the season.

“A very good player, great on the ball and a good football mind. He is one that is learning his trade from watching Kalvin and being in and around that first-team setup.”

Whelan went on to highlight the importance of Leeds including younger players in their squad, and claimed it will give them the confidence they need to develop in senior football.

“It is important that these young lads are integrated. It is vital for their progression and to give them confidence to step in when needed because there will be injuries and suspensions.

“Use them – that is why you have an academy and youth policy.”

The Verdict:

I would be surprised if he was in and around the first-team squad next season.

McCalmont really impressed me when he was involved in the senior side last season for Leeds, but it’s understandable that that he hasn’t featured as much this term.

Bielsa has already shown that he wants to stick with the same starting XI when possible, and Leeds simply have better options in midfield than McCalmont.

I do think a loan spell would benefit him next season, as it would give him a taste of regular minutes in first-team football, which will definitely aid his development.