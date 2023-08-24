Highlights Isaac Hayden could be on the move again, with interest from several Championship clubs, after his loan spell at Norwich City last season.

Carlton Palmer has expressed support for Hayden but raised concerns about his previous injury issues and how they may affect his playing time.

Hayden's time at Norwich City was hampered by injuries, limiting his appearances to just 14 games in the Championship, but he remains a reliable option in midfield.

Isaac Hayden could be set for another Championship move after spending last season on loan at Norwich City.

The central midfielder has found himself surplus to requirements at Newcastle United as the Magpies aim to compete on all fronts, including the Champions League this season.

Graduating from the Arsenal academy, the 28-year-old joined Hull City on loan in 2015 before moving to St James' Park on a permanent basis the year after, helping his new side win the Championship and instantly return to the top flight.

In his seven seasons playing for the club, he has recorded more than 160 league appearances across the top two tiers of English football, a reliable figure at the base of the midfield as the club established themselves as a mid-table outfit.

Now his time at the club seems to be at an end after his loan stint with the Canaries last season, despite still having three years left on his contract.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Isaac Hayden?

Carlton Palmer has been supportive of the talented midfielder but is wary about previous injury concerns and how this could affect his playing time going forward.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “It is reported that Isaac Hayden has been made available. QPR, Millwall, Middlesbrough and West Brom are some of the clubs interested in his signature.

“Hayden spent last season on loan at Norwich but only made 14 appearances due to injury.

"The 28-year-old player is a very good player but obviously the concern was that he didn’t play a lot of football last season while on loan at Norwich but he would still be a good addition to your squad.”

This comes after it was reported by Football Insider the midfielder had been made available for transfer with the Championship quartet enquiring over a loan for the player.

How did Hayden perform at Norwich City?

A move to Suffolk did not go to plan for Hayden with injury concerns getting the better of him over the course of the season. His debut was delayed until 15 October in a 2-1 loss against Watford as a second-half substitute.

He made his first start for the club the following week in a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United as he built his way to peak match sharpness.

Another knee injury, however, meant the player was out of action from the beginning of January up until the latter part of the campaign.

The 28-year-old played just twice upon his return with just one start in a 1-1 draw away to strugglers QPR.

An ultimately underwhelming spell at Carrow Road, he played just 14 times in the Championship, nine of which coming as starts - the joint lowest amount of league games he had played in his professional career as injury issues have blighted his footballing journey in recent times.

Nevertheless, it is clear to see he is still a viable option at this level and an assured pick at the base of the midfield. Regardless of who he moves to, regular game time is priority number one as he seeks a new permanent home to play his football and get back to his best.