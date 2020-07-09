‘Very good option’ – Ex-pro backs potential EFL arrival at Celtic to succeed

Quoted by Football Insider, former defender Alan Hutton has said that David Marshall would be a good signing for Celtic to bring in during the summer transfer window as they weigh up their goalkeeping options for next year.

The Hoops will be looking to make it 10 league titles in a row in 2020/21 but it remains to be seen whether Fraser Forster is going to be around for that.

Indeed, if he isn’t, Celtic will need to sign themselves a new goalkeeper to help challenge Scott Bain and Marshall is one man that they have been linked with.

Currently at Championship side Wigan Athletic, the veteran goalkeeper knows the Scottish game well with him also capped for the national team and, with Craig Gordon also leaving the Hoops, Hutton thinks he’d be worth a look.

He said:

“He’s an excellent goalkeeper, I’ve obviously played with him through Scotland and I’ve really seen him grow as a player, as a leader.

“I think he’s a great option to have, especially money-wise, it’s not going to cost a great deal to get him there with wages and stuff.

“He knows the club, he knows it inside out and everything that comes with it – the pressure that’s on you to win every week. He understands that and he can deal with that.

“It’s a very, very good option to have, I still believe he’s probably second or third option in Neil Lennon’s mind but a very good, strong goalkeeper to have waiting to come in.”

The Verdict

You can see Hutton’s reasoning and it’s hard to argue against it in all fairness.

He’d not be at the level of Forster, that is for sure, but he’d still be a good keeper to bring in and boost ranks which is what the Bhoys might need to do this summer.

Neil Lennon has plenty to solve between the sticks and, therefore, perhaps Marshall is part of the solution.