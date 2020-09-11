‘Very good opportunity’ – Sabri Lamouchi opens up on potential Nottingham Forest transfer arrival

Sabri Lamouchi has called Loic Mbe Soh a “good player” amid speculation linking him with a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Nottingham Forest.

Mbe Soh has been heavily linked with a move to the City Ground in recent times, and Forest are reportedly edging closer to acquiring his signature.

The defender is close to leaving PSG after failing to agree a contract extension until 2024, with the Reds in the queue to sign the 19-year-old powerhouse.

L’Equipe have claimed that Mbe Soh is set to have a medical at the City Ground, after bidding farewell to his Paris Saint-Germain teammates.

Speaking ahead of his side’s opening day league clash with Queens Park Rangers, Sabri Lamouchi called Mbe Soh a “good player”, but refused to comment on the speculation.

Via Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “The only thing I can say is he’s a good player. I know him because he’s French and from a big club in France.

“If the club can sign him, it’s a very good opportunity for the club.”

Forest have already moved to strengthen their defensive options this summer with the signing of Tyler Blackett on a free transfer, but further reinforcements may be needed ahead of the new season.

The Verdict

Mbe Soh certainly looks to be a talent and it would be a real coup to lure him to Forest.

He’s only 19 and already has first-team experience at PSG, so to sign a player of his potential would be a fantastic statement of intent for the future.

They have the likes of Michael Dawson, Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele who are all getting older and aren’t players for the long-term, so bringing in a young player would be a positive move.