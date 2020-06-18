‘Very good news’ – Leeds player agreement leaves pundit delighted

Speaking to MOT Leeds, former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has said that it is fantastic news that Ben White is set to stay at Elland Road until the end of this season with his loan deal getting extended until the Championship is completed.

The Whites have had a good campaign this year and Ben White has been integral in their progress towards returning to the Premier League.

After Pontus Jansson left, the Whites needed to bring in a new centre-half that would have a big impact and White has done that superbly well, with him destined to be a Premier League player.

For now, though, he remains with the Whites and Robinson is certainly pleased to see that being the case.

He said:

“It’s fantastic news for Leeds that they’re keeping Ben White until the end of the season. You’d like to keep him for another five years if you could, but you can’t.

“It’s very good news because he’s become an integral part of the starting XI. He’s probably my Player of the Year in all honesty, how he’s played, in midfield as well.

“Having him for the rest of the season is a huge boost and if he does go back in the summer, to wherever, it will leave a huge hole in the Leeds’ backline.”

The Verdict

White is a fantastically talented young defender and is a modern centre-half with the way he can carry out the ball from his own area and play passes into midfield.

It is clear that the Whites have got a tough job on in terms of keeping him past this season but they have him for the next few weeks and, if they go up, who is to say that they can’t keep him for their Premier League return.

Certainly, that would be some boost.