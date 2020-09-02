Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Very good move’, ‘Wow, fair play’ – Many Swansea fans react to fresh off-pitch announcement

Swansea City have appointed Julian Winter as their new CEO following Trevor Birch’s exit, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Championship club. 

It was announced yesterday that Birch, who became club chairman in April 2019, had left his role at the Swans ahead of a move to Tottenham.

The South Wales club had success under Birch, bringing in head coach Steve Cooper and making it to the Championship play-offs.

Swansea have wasted no time in appointing a replacement and revealed late last night that Winter had been brought in as the new chief executive.

The 54-year-old has a fair amount of experience in English football, having held roles at Huddersfield Town, Watford, Sheffield United, and Notts County.

Speaking to the club website, Winter revealed he was delighted to take up the position and added: “I look forward to getting started at the club on a day-to-day basis, meeting the staff across the club and helping lead Swansea City to a successful future on and off the field.”

The Swans will be hoping to build on the progress made in Cooper’s debut season at the club and battle at the top of the Championship once again.

Winter has experience of doing just that, having helped Huddersfield secure promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

His appointment has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


