‘Very good move’, ‘Wow, fair play’ – Many Swansea fans react to fresh off-pitch announcement

Swansea City have appointed Julian Winter as their new CEO following Trevor Birch’s exit, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Championship club.

It was announced yesterday that Birch, who became club chairman in April 2019, had left his role at the Swans ahead of a move to Tottenham.

The South Wales club had success under Birch, bringing in head coach Steve Cooper and making it to the Championship play-offs.

Swansea have wasted no time in appointing a replacement and revealed late last night that Winter had been brought in as the new chief executive.

The 54-year-old has a fair amount of experience in English football, having held roles at Huddersfield Town, Watford, Sheffield United, and Notts County.

Speaking to the club website, Winter revealed he was delighted to take up the position and added: “I look forward to getting started at the club on a day-to-day basis, meeting the staff across the club and helping lead Swansea City to a successful future on and off the field.”

The Swans will be hoping to build on the progress made in Cooper’s debut season at the club and battle at the top of the Championship once again.

Winter has experience of doing just that, having helped Huddersfield secure promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

His appointment has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Fair enough. At least there was a plan in place. Fingers crossed for more stability and ambition 🤞 — 𝔸𝕒𝕣𝕠𝕟 🦢 (@ajo1550) September 1, 2020

Decent CV (not dissimilar to Birch), been involved in English football in numerous capacities. Ticks most of the boxes and glad we’ve moved quickly. 👍 Obviously fans of Watford, Sheffield United & Huddersfield will know more. — Rhodri Owen (@jackswan1411) September 1, 2020

This is a very good move in my eyes. I am happy that Birch left the club in a better place than when he arrived, and I hope that we will be responsibly stewarded forward. — Jet City Jacks🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇨🇦🦇🔔 (@the12thswan) September 1, 2020

Sounds interesting!! hopefully a good replacement for birch! Welcome Julian 👏🏼 — Chloe 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ChloeChantelle1) September 1, 2020

Wow, fair play. Great move. So random — Luke Morgan (@lllukemmmorgan) September 1, 2020

Interesting announcement so late in the day, appears to have a good level of experience and had a hand in guiding Huddersfield to the prem. Welcome Julian, hope you can bring us success 🙏🏻 #swans 🦢 https://t.co/2UW2Tww2FR — SwansTalk (@swans_talk) September 1, 2020

Very happy to see this done sooner rather than later, time will tell how good this will be short and long term for the future of our club https://t.co/zsZRZcq7ub — . (@swansealex) September 1, 2020

Quite happy with this tbf. Been around the English pyramid + was Huddersfield CEO when they got promoted to the Premier League. Can’t be that bad. https://t.co/pLiqjX2y7d — dave (@GucciGovea) September 1, 2020