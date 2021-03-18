Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Very good’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans praise 26-year-old’s performance despite Norwich defeat

Published

11 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest were unable to return to winning ways in the Sky Bet Championship last night, losing 2-0 to league leaders Norwich City at the City Ground.

The Reds were given a bit of a footballing lesson as Norwich breezed to a 2-0 victory on the road – their ninth successive league win.

Ultimately, two early first-half goals from Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell proved decisive, and set the Canaries up for a comfortable 90 minutes of football.

It was a big night for Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith, who made his first league start of the season in the absence of the injured Brice Samba.

Smith’s night was tarnished by two early goals, but the back-up goalkeeper did produce some good saves to prevent Norwich from extending their lead.

Here, we take a look at what Nottingham Forest fans made of the 26-year-old’s performance at the weekend…


