‘Very good’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans praise 26-year-old’s performance despite Norwich defeat

Nottingham Forest were unable to return to winning ways in the Sky Bet Championship last night, losing 2-0 to league leaders Norwich City at the City Ground.

The Reds were given a bit of a footballing lesson as Norwich breezed to a 2-0 victory on the road – their ninth successive league win.

Ultimately, two early first-half goals from Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell proved decisive, and set the Canaries up for a comfortable 90 minutes of football.

It was a big night for Forest goalkeeper Jordan Smith, who made his first league start of the season in the absence of the injured Brice Samba.

Smith’s night was tarnished by two early goals, but the back-up goalkeeper did produce some good saves to prevent Norwich from extending their lead.

Here, we take a look at what Nottingham Forest fans made of the 26-year-old’s performance at the weekend…

If it wasn't for Smith, we would be been at least 4 goals down. Can't really blame him for the goals either. I know we have a few injuries but the team selection was poor.#NFFC — Kim 💙 (@kimnffckim) March 17, 2021

Thought Norwich looked good tonight, better second half but how can you do anything with no attacking intent. Jordan Smith did well to say the start he had, Mighten did more in 10 mins than most. Now look at Barnsley with no budget, having a right good go and deserve it. #nffc — Alex (@bally1001) March 17, 2021

Thought only Smith, McKenna and to an extent Blackett came out of tonight having done okay. Norwich are great, way too good for this league, but hopefully there’s a sharp improvement on Saturday from #nffc — Matt Davies (@MattDavies_NP) March 17, 2021

Smith has been good tonight. Saved a few certain goals #NFFC — Nick (@NJL82) March 17, 2021

Might upset a few people here, but Smith has been yards better than Samba #nffc — CMDR Harry Wraith (@harry_wraith) March 17, 2021

To be fair, smiths been spot on #NFFC — Barry Bazza ©️ (@1BarryBazza) March 17, 2021

Generally feel sorry for Smith #NFFC — lloyd (@lloyd1865) March 17, 2021

Smith been very good tonight. Only one mind, but he’s done well #nffc — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) March 17, 2021