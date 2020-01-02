‘Very good’, ‘Gives us balance’ – Many Leeds fans praise returning man’s performance against West Brom

Leeds United drew 1-1 in their top-of-the-table clash with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns yesterday and many fans of the Yorkshire club have been singing the praises of left-back Barry Douglas, who made just his 10th league appearance of the season.

The Whites headed into the game first in the Championship, knowing that a win could move them three points clear of West Brom.

Things did not start well for Marcelo Bielsa’s men, however, as the Baggies took an early lead–with Semi Ajayi finding the net from a corner in just the 2nd minute.

The Leeds boss rung the changes at half time, bringing on Patrick Bamford and Douglas–a decision that worked to great effect as the visitors were level seven minutes after the break.

Bamford’s header deflected off Ajayi and past Sam Johnstone into the West Brom net.

Neither side were able to find a second-half winner and the game finished level, meaning the Whites remain top of the Championship.

One of the positives from the game for Leeds was the return of Douglas, who was making his first appearance since the 10th of December and played a half of football for the first time since October 2019.

The Scottish left-back has been hampered by injury problems this season and has fallen behind Ezgjan Alioski in the pecking order.

Think you know Leeds? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 20 Who scored Leeds' first goal of 2019? Jack Clarke Pontus Jansson Ezgjan Alioski Kemar Roofe

You feel after his performance against the Baggies, and the added defensive stability he provided, he may have regained his place in the starting XI.

Douglas certainly appears to have impressed fans of the Yorkshire club, who took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read the reaction of Leeds supporters here:

Was really happy with Douglas, especially as it's been so long since he's had any real game time. Alioski's been making me a bit nervous the last few games — Luke (@TurfLUFC) January 1, 2020

I was particularly pleased with @barrydouglas03 when he came on. IMO he gives us a balance that ultimately improves how we formulate attacks. Unlike Alioski who’s like the proverbial box of chocolates. — Jezaldinho (@Jezaldinho) January 2, 2020

Brought a balance tonight that I feel we'll need going into rest of this season — Josh Crawford (@josh_crawford89) January 1, 2020

Did enough in that 45 to start against Wednesday for me. Alioski best off the bench. — Sam (@Snadd23) January 1, 2020

Thought Douglas did well today, if he can find some consistent form he will be like a new ✍️

Love Alioski , but he gets caught out of position by bombing forward. #lufc — ◻️SS82◻️ (@SouthStand82) January 1, 2020

I’ve said that all along, hope Douglas keeps his place after that second half performance #lufc — Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) January 1, 2020

Felt that was a huge 2nd half for Barry Douglas and his Leeds career. He could be set for a run in the side now. Was very good when he came on #lufc — Terry Felipe (@eltel89) January 1, 2020

I’m Barry Douglas’ biggest critic, but some performance was that 👌🏼 #LUFC — josh tate (@LUFCGuru) January 1, 2020