Leeds United

‘Very good’, ‘Gives us balance’ – Many Leeds fans praise returning man’s performance against West Brom

Published

2 mins ago

on

Leeds United drew 1-1 in their top-of-the-table clash with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns yesterday and many fans of the Yorkshire club have been singing the praises of left-back Barry Douglas, who made just his 10th league appearance of the season.

The Whites headed into the game first in the Championship, knowing that a win could move them three points clear of West Brom.

Things did not start well for Marcelo Bielsa’s men, however, as the Baggies took an early lead–with Semi Ajayi finding the net from a corner in just the 2nd minute.

The Leeds boss rung the changes at half time, bringing on Patrick Bamford and Douglas–a decision that worked to great effect as the visitors were level seven minutes after the break.

Bamford’s header deflected off Ajayi and past Sam Johnstone into the West Brom net.

Neither side were able to find a second-half winner and the game finished level, meaning the Whites remain top of the Championship.

One of the positives from the game for Leeds was the return of Douglas, who was making his first appearance since the 10th of December and played a half of football for the first time since October 2019.

The Scottish left-back has been hampered by injury problems this season and has fallen behind Ezgjan Alioski in the pecking order.

You feel after his performance against the Baggies, and the added defensive stability he provided, he may have regained his place in the starting XI.

Douglas certainly appears to have impressed fans of the Yorkshire club, who took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

Read the reaction of Leeds supporters here:


ScoopDragon Football News Network

