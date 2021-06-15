Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic News

‘Very good business at this level’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as club confirm move for 27-year-old

Charlton Athletic have announced the signing of Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley after fending off interest from rivals Portsmouth.

Stockley, 27, joins on a three-year deal from the Championship side for an undisclosed fee after spending the second half of the 2020/21 campaign with the Addicks.

After impressing manager Nigel Adkins, Charlton Athletic moved quickly for the striker who was reportedly on the verge of joining Portsmouth – but opted for a move to the south-east London side to link old with his old teammates.

The forward scored eight times in 22 league appearances and will be looking to continue in the same vein next season after missing out on the playoffs by a whisker. He returns to a side who lost just one of their last 15 league games – and based on that – many people will be expecting his side to challenge for automatic promotion in 2021/22.

And despite battling for a place with Conor Washington and Chuks Aneke, who scored 26 goals combined last season, Stockley was a regular starter throughout his loan spell at The Valley and could be set to be one of the main men again going into the next campaign.

But after seeing the 27-year-old in action, how are Charlton Athletic fans feeling about this new signing? Are they happy? We take a look at some of the latest Twitter reaction to this done deal.


