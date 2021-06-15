‘Very good business at this level’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as club confirm move for 27-year-old

Charlton Athletic have announced the signing of Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley after fending off interest from rivals Portsmouth.

Stockley, 27, joins on a three-year deal from the Championship side for an undisclosed fee after spending the second half of the 2020/21 campaign with the Addicks.

After impressing manager Nigel Adkins, Charlton Athletic moved quickly for the striker who was reportedly on the verge of joining Portsmouth – but opted for a move to the south-east London side to link old with his old teammates.

The forward scored eight times in 22 league appearances and will be looking to continue in the same vein next season after missing out on the playoffs by a whisker. He returns to a side who lost just one of their last 15 league games – and based on that – many people will be expecting his side to challenge for automatic promotion in 2021/22.

And despite battling for a place with Conor Washington and Chuks Aneke, who scored 26 goals combined last season, Stockley was a regular starter throughout his loan spell at The Valley and could be set to be one of the main men again going into the next campaign.

But after seeing the 27-year-old in action, how are Charlton Athletic fans feeling about this new signing? Are they happy? We take a look at some of the latest Twitter reaction to this done deal.

Very good business at this level. Important we sign the right players to play around him and get a good style of play going #cafc https://t.co/35aHc3wTbu — Tom Wallin (@Wallin58) June 15, 2021

Top signing. Hope we don’t use the “lump it up to the big man” tactic even though he’s great at it #cafc https://t.co/WNKnewtLaE — Ross (@iamross85) June 15, 2021

How many centre backs gonna throw a sickie next season with the possibility of Aneke and Stockley battering them #cafc — paul (@paulthecab) June 15, 2021

Great signing for us – will score goals and will definitely work his socks off as we know. Some big clubs in this league were after him – Ipswich, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday – so well done everyone at #cafc for getting this over the line. 👏🏻 Onwards and Upwards. 🔴⚪ — 100%Charlton (@100PercentCafc) June 15, 2021

My favourite player to watch 2nd half of the season good start to the window! #cafc https://t.co/0WgzTBnvSD — Ashley Acott (@AshleyAcott) June 15, 2021

Stockley is a brilliant bit of business. #cafc — Nic (@CAFC_Lampey) June 15, 2021

Signing Stockley doesn’t HAVE to mean bad football. All about what we put around him. Let’s hope it’s the start of the rebuild.#cafc https://t.co/H5tGAVUsKo — Hank Moody (@ZhengSociety) June 15, 2021

Stockley a great first signing by Mr Adkins. 3 year deal too. Finally we are making long term plans and it feels good ⚪️🔴 #cafc — Alex Rogans (@RogDog_CAFC) June 15, 2021

That’s your 20 goal a season man. Decent signing at this level 👌 #cafc https://t.co/6x5IaSPePZ — Lewis Neary (@LewisNeary_) June 15, 2021

Buzzing we’ve got Jayden in. I know the hoof ball we play when his starts isn’t glamorous but he’s a 15-20+ goal a season striker at this level. Plus beating a promotion rival for his signature is always a bonus. One down, many more to go 🔴⚪️ #cafc — Tyler Rowlinson (@tylerowlinson02) June 15, 2021

Good stuff. Get some decent wingers in and he should get 20+ goals next season. #cafc https://t.co/SmdK1zvcF4 — Nozza_ (@Nozza_) June 15, 2021