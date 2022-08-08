“Very good” – Burnley boss Vincent Kompany makes Hatters claim after Luton Town fixture

Burnley and Luton played out a 1-1 draw at the weekend and after being held to a point against the club, the Clarets boss Vincent Kompany told the club’s official website that the Hatters were ‘very good’ and could be a play-off team.

Burnley and manager Kompany will consider themselves as contenders for the promotion places in the Championship this season but in the side’s last game, they could only manage a point against Nathan Jones’ team. It was the Hatters who opened the scoring too but the Clarets were able to seal a draw thanks to an equaliser from Josh Brownhill.

It means Burnley have four points from a possible six so far, whilst Luton have two from six thanks to two draws. However, even with the Hatters still wanting a first win of the campaign, Kompany feels the club could be up near the top six this campaign.

Last season, Luton did manage to finish in sixth and get into the play-offs, despite not many feeling the club would be able to stay in the Championship promotion places. They were arguably one of the teams of the season in the league and were unlucky to miss out.

Now, Nathan Jones will want his team to be up near the top six again – and rival boss Kompany feels as though the club can be near the Championship play-offs, having seen how they play during the two team’s fixture at the weekend.

Speaking to the club’s official website about it, he said: “I think they’re a Play-off team. You can see the way they set up, they know very well what they need to be doing and they’re very good at what they do. I’m just impressed with how we dealt with that side of the game.”

The Verdict

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side play some very good football and look like they could be the best team in the Championship this season.

However, the club were unable to get another three points this week because Luton managed to hold them to a draw instead. Nathan Jones’ side are excellent in this league themselves and have proven that over the course of the last campaign – and they’ll continue to play the same way and try and get another play-off spot this season.

If the Burnley boss says that the Hatters can be a play-off team, then they must be playing some good football. Kompany has won plenty in the game from Premier Leagues to FA Cups and if anybody knows a winning team then, it is the former Man City player.

Now, with the manager aiming for another promotion with his Burnley, Luton could be with them in that promotion hunt in the Championship.