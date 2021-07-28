Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Very good bit of business’, ‘Perfect’ – These Huddersfield Town fans are delighted as agreement finalised with Premier League club

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of Danel Sinani on an initial season-long loan from Norwich City.

The 24-year-old joined the Canaries last year but he hasn’t actually played a game for the Canaries, as he spent the previous campaign in Belgium with Waasland-Beveren. And, he’s on the move again, with the Terriers announcing his arrival on Wednesday evening.

Interestingly, the update also confirmed that the Yorkshire outfit have the option to make the move a permanent one if they want.

The attacking midfielder, who has played 34 times for Luxembourg at international level, will hope to bring creativity and a spark to Carlos Corberan’s team in the final third, with his arrival pleasing the support.

It has been a tough summer for Huddersfield as they look to kick-on following a bottom half finish last time out and there is a hope that Sinani can play a big part.

