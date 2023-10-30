Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Mick Beale would be a very good appointment for Millwall Football Club if they can't secure Kevin Muscat.

Millwall are still searching for a new manager after parting ways with Gary Rowett, and their results have suffered as a result.

Beale has already spoken to Millwall, but they may face competition from QPR for his services if they fail to land Muscat.

The London side are still continuing their search for a new manager after it was mutually agreed that Gary Rowett would leave the club in the middle of this month.

Since Rowett’s departure, Millwall have played three Championship games, drawing two against Preston and Watford, respectively, and losing against Blackburn Rovers in between, which has resulted in them sliding down the table.

The decision to part ways with Rowett hasn’t had the desired effect the club’s hierarchy would have hoped for, so they will want to find his replacement as soon as possible.

What is the latest with Millwall’s managerial search?

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Millwall are keen to appoint former player Kevin Muscat as their new manager.

Muscat is the club’s number one choice to replace Rowett, but they may have a job on their hands to get it completed.

Nixon reports that Muscat has been offered a new deal by J League side Yokahama Mariners, a team he is currently in charge of.

So, with this news Millwall seem to have other options on the table, with Nixon stating that should they be unable to convince Muscat, the club will turn to Beale, who is currently out of work.

He also goes on to add that Beale has already “spoken” to Millwall, but they could face further problems, as QPR have sacked Gareth Ainsworth and have similar targets as to the Lions.

Does Carlton Palmer think Mick Beale would be a good appointment for Millwall?

Here, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Millwall targeting Beale if they cannot get a deal for Kevin Muscat over the line.

He told FLW: “Millwall are apparently turning their attention to Mick Beale the former QPR manager.

“Millwall’s preferred choice is former player Kevin Muscat. Muscat has just been offered a new deal where he's currently managing and living in the J league, so it may take some persuading to get Kevin out of the current position he is in.

“Beale would be a very good appointment in my opinion as he impressed in his short stint at QPR and is currently available and there would be no compensation to pay.

“I know things didn't go as well as he would have expected at Glasgow Rangers, but he still had a win ratio of over 60%.”

Would Mick Beale be a good appointment for Millwall?

Beale is a manager who is looking to build his reputation in the game once again. The job he did at QPR looks better and better as the weeks go on.

However, he probably realises now that he left that role too soon, but the opportunity to manage Rangers was probably too hard to turn down.

The job in Scotland just never seemed to work, and he will no doubt be keen to return to management as soon as possible. Millwall could be a good place to do that, as he would have a good squad at his disposal and the potential to build something exciting, as he was doing at QPR.

It seems the Lions are more keen on Muscat, and if they can’t get him over the line and then turn to Beale, you just wonder how that will play out, as he will know he wasn’t first choice.