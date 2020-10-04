Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Very good’, ‘A level above’ – These Nottingham Forest fans find a positive from Bristol City defeat

Nottingham Forest fell to a fourth successive defeat in the Championship this season as they were beaten 2-1 at home to Bristol City yesterday.

Boss Sabri Lamouchi was under huge pressure going into the clash but his team didn’t start well at all. The visitors were two up inside 22 minutes, although a superb Luke Freeman strike got the Reds back into the game.

Even though Forest were much better after the break, they couldn’t find an equaliser and it was another disappointing afternoon for the side.

Despite the overall negativity, the performance of new signing Nicholas Ioannou was one positive for Forest. The left-back was a constant threat down the flank and looked to have a lot of quality with the deliveries he put in.

Some had been surprised to see Ioannou arrive given the competition for places in that position but the early signs suggest he could make it his own moving forward. Here we look at some of the reaction to the display from Twitter…


