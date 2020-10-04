‘Very good’, ‘A level above’ – These Nottingham Forest fans find a positive from Bristol City defeat

Nottingham Forest fell to a fourth successive defeat in the Championship this season as they were beaten 2-1 at home to Bristol City yesterday.

Boss Sabri Lamouchi was under huge pressure going into the clash but his team didn’t start well at all. The visitors were two up inside 22 minutes, although a superb Luke Freeman strike got the Reds back into the game.

Even though Forest were much better after the break, they couldn’t find an equaliser and it was another disappointing afternoon for the side.

Despite the overall negativity, the performance of new signing Nicholas Ioannou was one positive for Forest. The left-back was a constant threat down the flank and looked to have a lot of quality with the deliveries he put in.

Some had been surprised to see Ioannou arrive given the competition for places in that position but the early signs suggest he could make it his own moving forward. Here we look at some of the reaction to the display from Twitter…

2 positives from today.

1 – We actually scored a goal, a belter aswell.

2 – Nicholas Ioannou was superb on debut 👏. Whipped in some cracking crosses.

Hopefully there will be a 3rd positive with Sabri being relieved of his duties

⏳.#NFFC — Jonathan Antcliffe (@Jonny90nffc) October 3, 2020

Don’t personally see the uproar with Ribeiro. Ioannou looked a level above today #nffc — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) October 3, 2020

Calling it now, Nikolas Ioannou will be POTS #nffc — Caz (PC) (@Caz_NFFC) October 3, 2020

Agreed. Ioannou was very good going forward. He probably put in as many good crosses as we saw from left back all last season #nffc — Face palm NFFC (@FaceNffc) October 4, 2020

Well Ioannou looks decent. Colback and Blackett are not starters in my opinion #nffc — ScatmanRon (@ScatmanRon) October 3, 2020

#nffc Ioannou looks a decent acquisition. Had a good game to say it's his debut — Egor The Red (@EgorTheRed) October 3, 2020

I feel Nicholas Ioannou has had a positive game today, put in some great crosses#NFFC — Dominic Toplis (@MrToplis89) October 3, 2020