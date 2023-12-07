Highlights George Hall suffers another hamstring injury, keeping him out for up to two months.

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney has revealed that George Hall has suffered another hamstring injury which will keep him out for up to two months.

George Hall suffers another injury setback

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at St. Andrew’s, to the extent that he has been linked with a move away in the past, with Liverpool and Everton thought to be admirers, among others.

However, the midfielder has remained with Blues, and there were hopes that he could become a key player for Rooney.

He last featured for the side in August due to a hamstring complaint, but Hall had been on the comeback trail, turning out for the U21s as he looked to build his fitness.

Wayne Rooney discusses George Hall injury

Yet, in a huge blow for player and club, Rooney confirmed to Birmingham Live that Hall had suffered a fresh hamstring problem whilst playing for the U21s, and he now won’t feature until 2024.

“George is injured again, so he will be out for another six to eight weeks. His other hamstring. We have been really careful with George so it’s very frustrating. We know he’s a very talented player. He played 82 minutes in the U21s and he felt his opposite hamstring to the one that has been injured, and we scanned it. He will be out again.”

Birmingham’s squad will be tested in busy December

This is not the news that Rooney needed as he looks to improve after what has been a very difficult start for him at Blues.

Whilst Hall is a young player, so he wasn’t going to be playing every minute of every game, he has shown enough since breaking through to suggest he could make his mark on the team.

Moving forward, he’s the type of talent that Rooney will want to build his side around, so it’s a real shame for all concerned that he is going to have another spell out.

And, you could argue this has come at the worst possible time.

Birmingham, who are 15th in the table, are set to play seven games over the next few weeks, starting with the short trip to Coventry on Friday night, and ending with the New Year’s Day clash with Leeds United.

Championship Table (As it stands December 7th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

The squad is obviously going to be tested in that period, and Rooney will need to make changes and rotate in order to keep the players fresh.

So, everyone will have a role to play, and Hall would have got a lot of game time had he been available for selection.

But, these things happen in football, and it’s now down to the manager to find the right formula with the available players.

As mentioned, it’s Coventry away for Birmingham next, and Rooney will want his side to start showing some consistency as their season will no doubt start to take shape. As it stands, they are seven points from the relegation zone, and from the play-offs.