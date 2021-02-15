‘Very frustrating’ – These Bristol City fans may now feel their reaction to key club decision was justified

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way…

When Dean Holden was announced as the new Bristol City boss back in August there was a lot of frustration from the Ashton Gate faithful – and on the back of Saturday’s 6-0 hammering at Watford and their recent run, they may well feel that was justified.

The club hierarchy had taken more than a month to come to their decision about who should become Lee Johnson’s permanent replacement and despite Steve Lansdown suggesting a breath of fresh air was needed, his long-term assistant was asked to take charge.

Little of the frustration from City fans was aimed at Holden personally but rather at the decision to turn to the inexperienced man inside the club rather than some of the more notable names linked.

It’s fair to say many supporters were less than impressed…

Good luck to the bloke , but this stinks of lack of ambition https://t.co/2DNoZPKEjv — Mark Cooper (@MCooper26) August 10, 2020

Underwhelming & very frustrating but he’s in place now. Will have my backing from the off, would love him to succeed. Needs to start the season well. https://t.co/Dy3rLHNzWP — George Howe (@georgehowe23) August 10, 2020

The most underwhelming appointment. Nothing against Holden and I really hope it pays off but I don’t see this as anything other than a sideways step at best https://t.co/7Q4e4CCoP5 — jordana (@jordanavivian_) August 10, 2020

Lack of ambition — Tom_Ferris (@Tom_ferris23) August 10, 2020

Shambles from the board 👎🏻 — Jack Phillips (@jackp_bcfc) August 10, 2020

It all started well for Holden, with City winning four on the bounce at the start of the Championship season and even when they started to falter slightly, keeping pace in the race for the play-offs.

But the 41-year-old coach has not been dealt the easiest hand. City have the worst injury record in the division this season and have had to deal with key player after key player spending time sidelined.

He didn’t get the backing he could or should have in January either, with Henri Lansbury the Robins’ only signing. With five of their left-backs currently injured, not adding more support there is looking like a mistake.

Saturday’s 6-0 defeat to Watford has seen the Robins drop to 13th after five defeats on the bounce in all competitions and three wins from their last 13 Championship games.

This is, without doubt, the lowest point in Holden’s City tenure and the fans that voiced their frustration back in August will likely feel justified.