This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield United's future is set to be transformed, as the takeover of the club gets closer and closer to completion.

Multiple statements from both the club and their would-be owners have confirmed that a change of ownership is almost here; an early Christmas present for all the Blades supporters.

United's chairman, Yusuf Giansiracusa, released a message on Thursday which read: "Dear Fans, We are pleased to hear that COH Sports (the American consortium looking to buy the Blades) has finally received EFL approval. We look forward to updating you over the coming days."

This followed an announcement from the group themselves, who are led by Ohio businessmen Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy.

Up until Thursday, the group had tried to keep themselves as anonymous as possible, but they finally broke cover to reveal the news that they had finally got clearance from the EFL - a hurdle that they had been battling to get over for some time.

"COH Sports is now ready to assume ownership of the club and complete on the agreed deal that had been jointly submitted to the EFL," the statement from Rosen and Eltoukhy said.

"We are pleased to have secured approval from the EFL, and thank them for their thoughtful engagement on the process.

"Like all Sheffield United supporters, we want to see the club building on its strong start to this season, and we believe that only a rapid completion will allow us to support Chris and the team in securing the best result in the January window."

A hopeful future may be around the corner for Sheffield United

This has been a long, drawn-out process. A report from Bloomberg stated that the Blades have been up for sale ever since May 2023, soon after they confirmed their most recent return to the Premier League, which obviously didn't end well for them.

Sheffield United's 23/24 league campaign stats Position 20th Points 16 Wins 3 Draws 7 Losses 28 Goals scored 35 Goals conceded 104 Stats taken from Sofascore

This current process has been ongoing since the early summer, but there is finally some light at the end of this specific tunnel, something that Football League World's United fan pundit, Jimmy, is cautiously optimistic about.

"I wouldn't say relief, I'd say nervous excitement, because ultimately we don't know what we are getting," said the Blades Ramble host, when asked about the news of COH Sports receiving EFL ratification.

Related Footage emerges of tough Ollie Arblaster situation at Sheffield United Ollie Arblaster has taken his first steps on the long road to ACL recovery at Sheffield United's Shirecliffe training ground.

"So we have to hope that they are willing to support the manager, who has had a fantastic, well unbelievable, start to the season.

"We're almost at the half-way mark, which is incredible. As we speak, we're top of the league. They're coming into a fantastic situation, a really strong squad already, but could do with strengthening. We've still got two loan spots.

"These new owners have said that there will be money to fund permanent transfers, which is fantastic news to hear. But the proof will be in the pudding. So fingers crossed they can push us on, and if they do have the financial muscle to push us on, it's going to be very exciting times for Sheffield United."

Sheffield United's prospective owners must be itching to get started

The fortunes of the club have changed a lot since the beginning of this process. A team that previously seemed destined for a long wait in the second tier before any real improvement is now one of the favourites to win promotion, and yet Prince Abdullah's asking price has remained the same.

COH Sports will get a potential Premier League side for a very good deal if all goes smoothly from now on. The takeover will give the Blades a good fiscal platform to work off when January hits. If all goes well then, there's a chance that the Americans may taste the sweet nectar that comes from the English top flight sooner than they thought.