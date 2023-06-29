This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are one of three League One teams that have made an offer to sign Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni on loan, as reported by East Anglian Daily Times.

They face competition from Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers who are also both keen on the 22-year-old.

El Mizouni is a product of the Ipswich academy and is likely going to be sent out on loan for the 2023/24 season, as the Tractor Boys play in the Championship.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Leyton Orient, where he was a key member of the side that won the League Two title.

This report adds that while there is strong competition, Derby are the likely destination for the 22-year-old.

Would Idris El Mizouni be a good signing for Derby County?

Here, three FLW writers have discussed Derby County’s interest in Idris El Mizouni and were asked if this would be a good signing…

Adam Elliott

El Mizouni was hugely impressive in League Two last season, and is definitely good enough to make the jump up to League One level with Derby.

Derby need multiple players across various positions despite their strong start to the window in terms of incomings so far.

The strategy at Pride Park last summer was very much experience over anything else, leaving the Rams with a number of players in their late 20s and early 30s on their books.

El Mizouni is exactly the sort of signing they should now be making, to complement their experience with some youth. The 22-year-old would add some much-needed resale value as well.

Jason Knight looks likely to depart this summer, and a player of El Mizouni's age and profile will help offset that loss.

Brett Worthington

This could be a very exciting signing for the Rams.

El Mizouni very much impressed last season at Leyton Orient, and Ipswich probably see a season in League One as the next step in his development.

The midfielder will bring that technical gift and flair with him that you could argue Derby missed last season.

The Rams are in need of reinforcements this summer, and with the squad having an old average age, it may be good for the team to bring in some youthful experience like El Mizouni.

While he would join a team that has a manager who has been trusted with young players before and has gotten the best out of them, a season at Derby with a good manager and the expectations on the club may be the best next step for the young midfielder.

Declan Harte

El Mizouni has been unable to really cement himself as a key part of Kieran McKenna’s side, so parting ways makes sense.

Derby would be an exciting next destination as Paul Warne’s side will be pushing for League One promotion themselves this season.

The route into the first team shouldn’t be as difficult and there is plenty that the 22-year-old can add to the Rams’ ranks.

His performances for Leyton Orient while on loan last season also suggested that he is more than capable of contributing to a side pushing for a place in the Championship.