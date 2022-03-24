“Very exciting player” – Ipswich Town weighing up transfer move for EFL ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are monitoring a summer move for Salford City forward Brandon Thomas-Asante, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The report states that Wigan Athletic, Ipswich Town and MK Dons are providing the Tractor Boys with some divisional competition, whilst the likes of Cardiff City, Reading and Swansea City are also in pursuit.

The versatile forward his scored nine league goals this season, including a hat-trick during a 5-1 victory over Scunthorpe United at the weekend.

1 of 20 Tyrone Mings Ipswich Aston Villa

The 23-year-old will see his contract expire in 2023 at Salford, meaning the the League Tow club could look to cash in now.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Ipswich’s interest in the young forward…

Marcus Ally

This would be a very intriguing signing for the Tractor Boys.

Thomas-Asante is clearly a very exciting player and has probably underperformed, relative to his ability, at Salford City in the last couple of seasons.

But a fresh start could be exactly what he needs and with better players, the 23-year-old would be confident of finding the net more regularly.

Sone Aluko, Macauley Bonne, Kayden Jackson and James Norwood could all be elsewhere at the start of next season, creating room for Thomas-Asante to slot into the attacking contingent in Suffolk, alongside Joe Pigott and Conor Chaplin.

Pigott could also be set for an exit, so this move looks like a smart one for both parties.

The Tractor Boys will not be quite as busy this summer, and Thomas-Asante would be a very shrewd pick-up.

Charlie Gregory

Based on who Ipswich’s manager is – Kieran McKenna – you’d trust him to know a good player when he sees one. Having worked at Man United and dealt with plenty or promising young talent, he knows a solid player when he sees one.

Thomas-Asante has certainly looked bright for Salford and with a return of 11 goal contributions in 29 league games this year, you can see that the ability is there from the forward. Add in his versatility and he really could be the full package for the Tractor Boys.

At just 23 as well, he would be an investment with a potential high return and high ceiling. If a deal can be done then, Ipswich should certainly be thinking about pursuing it.

Ned Holmes

I like the look of this move for Ipswich.

It may seem like they’ve got an embarrassment of riches when it comes to forwards but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Kayden Jackson, James Norwood, and Joe Pigott all leave the club this summer.

That would leave them needing some more firepower and Brandon Thomas-Asante could give them just that.

The 23-year-old looks a player with a bright future, even if he’s not got the weight of goals to back that up yet, and I can see him thriving alongside other talented attacking players.