‘Very exciting’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as move lined up for Watford man

Nottingham Forest are lining up a move for Watford forward Philip Zinckernagel, according to Football Insider.

The Reds are yet to make their first summer signing, but Chris Hughton will be keen to bolster his attacking options after watching his side score only 37 goals in 46 Championship matches last season.

According to Football Insider, Forest look set to make a move for Watford’s Zinckernagel, with the Reds said to hold a “concrete” interest in the winger.

Zinckernagel joined Watford on a five-and-a-half year deal from Bodo/Glimt in January, after scoring 19 goals and registering 14 assists in only 28 games in 2019/20.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Nottingham Forest played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score when Forest last played Derby? 1-0 W 1-1 D 1-2 L 3-1 W

The 26-year-old made 20 appearances in the second half of the Championship season, scoring one goal and adding five assists as Watford were promoted.

But the Hornets have endured a busy start to the summer, and an influx of attacking players could leave the door open for an exit for Zinckernagel.

Forest will be in the market for a wide player this summer, with Sammy Ameobi being let go upon the expiry of his contract and Luke Freeman and Anthony Knockaert returning to parent clubs Sheffield United and Fulham respectively.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the potential addition of Zinckernagel…

Looked decent when we played them, can play central as well I think.??? @loupirolo — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ (@Rocky1Red) June 28, 2021

Not a bad player — Kieran (@KieranParker29_) June 28, 2021

Would be happy with this, can score goals and is technically very good, remember him playing centrally as well #nffc https://t.co/I5NlPblICA — TalkForest (@TalkForest1) June 28, 2021

What a fantastic name…. Looks like he likes running at people, and has a good touch and keeps the ball close – https://t.co/Yduiwmb7Q5#NFFC https://t.co/oH8k7Nb8fW — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) June 28, 2021

To be fair, decent player. The links are starting to appear now…#nffc https://t.co/gfhEURNlad — Scott Lee Helmkay (@Helmkay6) June 28, 2021

And we are off https://t.co/XSh0ZDbZJ2 — Ed 034 🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@dingdinghopkin) June 28, 2021

Great very exciting — Ryan Bardill (@ryanbardill_) June 28, 2021