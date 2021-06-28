Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Very exciting’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as move lined up for Watford man

Nottingham Forest are lining up a move for Watford forward Philip Zinckernagel, according to Football Insider.

The Reds are yet to make their first summer signing, but Chris Hughton will be keen to bolster his attacking options after watching his side score only 37 goals in 46 Championship matches last season.

According to Football Insider, Forest look set to make a move for Watford’s Zinckernagel, with the Reds said to hold a “concrete” interest in the winger.

Zinckernagel joined Watford on a five-and-a-half year deal from Bodo/Glimt in January, after scoring 19 goals and registering 14 assists in only 28 games in 2019/20.

The 26-year-old made 20 appearances in the second half of the Championship season, scoring one goal and adding five assists as Watford were promoted.

But the Hornets have endured a busy start to the summer, and an influx of attacking players could leave the door open for an exit for Zinckernagel.

Forest will be in the market for a wide player this summer, with Sammy Ameobi being let go upon the expiry of his contract and Luke Freeman and Anthony Knockaert returning to parent clubs Sheffield United and Fulham respectively.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the potential addition of Zinckernagel…


