Birmingham City

‘Very exciting’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to West Brom fee agreement

Published

8 mins ago

on

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, Birmingham City have agreed a £1m with West Bromwich Albion for attacker Jonathan Leko.

Leko is yet to make an appearance for West Brom under the tutelage of Slaven Bilic as of yet, with his last appearance coming in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Aston Villa in May 2019.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic, scoring five goals in 21 league appearances for the Addicks, registering four assists.

Leko sustained a cruciate ligament injury in December, though, which subsequently put an end to his campaign, and he now looks set for another move away from the Hawthorns ahead of next season.

This next move, however, looks to be a permanent one, with both Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City having agreed a £1m fee with West Brom for the young forward.

Blues have made only one signing under Aitor Karanka thus far this summer, with George Friend arriving on a free transfer from Middlesbrough, and the Spaniard boss will be keen to add more faces to his squad.

Here, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to this potential arrival at St. Andrew’s…


