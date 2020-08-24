‘Very exciting’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to West Brom fee agreement

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, Birmingham City have agreed a £1m with West Bromwich Albion for attacker Jonathan Leko.

Leko is yet to make an appearance for West Brom under the tutelage of Slaven Bilic as of yet, with his last appearance coming in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Aston Villa in May 2019.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic, scoring five goals in 21 league appearances for the Addicks, registering four assists.

Leko sustained a cruciate ligament injury in December, though, which subsequently put an end to his campaign, and he now looks set for another move away from the Hawthorns ahead of next season.

This next move, however, looks to be a permanent one, with both Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City having agreed a £1m fee with West Brom for the young forward.

Blues have made only one signing under Aitor Karanka thus far this summer, with George Friend arriving on a free transfer from Middlesbrough, and the Spaniard boss will be keen to add more faces to his squad.

Here, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to this potential arrival at St. Andrew’s…

I used to think Jonathan Leko was the next big thing I’m pretty happy with that https://t.co/bPv0BiM6oA — Elliott Griffiths (@ElliottBCFC) August 24, 2020

I think if somehow we manage Leko and Sanchez this week it would pretty much complete our midfield. Crowley, Bela, Bailey, Leko & Sanchez are some brilliant choices to put behind the striker. We'd finally have a bit of squad competition which is always healthy.#bcfc #kro — J.M (@JMbcfc_) August 24, 2020

Surely Leko will come Blues if he’s local and Sheff Wed have -12 https://t.co/bYAiH9aQnm — Joe (@JoeBCFC_) August 24, 2020

Leko is very exciting. Nice to see were actually interested in current championship talent and not taking risks with random Spanish signings who leave after 4 months bc their misses is homesick #bcfc — Jordan Busst (@WhoreDun) August 24, 2020

We do need strikers Leko is worth a shot #bcfc — Ben (@bcsondor26) August 24, 2020

Leko would be a great singing for us. And for £1m as well🙏🏻 #BCFC — Luke Simonds (@LukeSimo28) August 24, 2020

I will be honest never been convinved by Leko, always said to have potential but never saw it me. At 1mill can understand the gamble but I'd like to think more of a squad player than a starter #bcfc — Jon Merrell (@IMRMEZZI) August 24, 2020

£1m for Leko is a very good deal. Wouldn't read too much into Sanchez being off, just yet. We shall see. #bcfc — Jamie (@jamiebcfc7) August 24, 2020

IF we manage to get Jonathan Leko it’s a very smart bit of business imo, young, quick and versatile for a relatively small fee – 5 goals and 4 assists in 21 games for Charlton last season is a decent return too #BCFC — BCFC EXTRA (@bcfcextra) August 24, 2020