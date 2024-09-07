This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City have started their new campaign in a mild fashion, with five points in their opening four games as their new era under Johannes Hoff Thorup begins.

Thorup's side have looked promising at times but still need to kick into second gear to get their season going.

The Canaries made some strong signings this summer with the likes of Amankwah Forson and Manchester City's Callum Doyle joining on loan, but could Norwich have done more?

Their squad is strong, but there are question marks over whether it is strong enough to compete for the play-offs and by missing out on the ambitious signing of Real Madrid winger, Reinier.

The Brazillian has since joined fellow La Liga side Granada, but the Canaries showed an interest and according to the Athletic, Norwich were keen on bringing the 22-year-old on a season long-loan.

"Very exciting and fun prospect" - Canaries claim made on missing out on Reinier

FLW's Norwich City fan pundit, Zeke Downes, has suggested that he wished the Canaries had followed through with the signing of Reinier, but can understand why it never came to fusion.

"The only player I wished we could've signed was probably Reinier. He would've been an interesting one. I don't know if it would've worked, but it would've been very exciting and a fun prospect and sort of reminds me of Taarabt, when he was in the Championship with QPR.

"It didn't happen in the end and I sort of see why, because it's a big risk, and it's not really worked out for him anywhere at the moment. He's still young.

Reinier's all-time career statistics as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Borussia Dortmund (loan) 39 1 1 Frosinone (loan) 23 3 2 Girona (loan) 18 2 1 Flamengo 15 6 2 RM Castilla 3 2 1

"Wages might have been an issue, so I think I can see why we didn't sign him, but it would've been an interesting one, to say the least.

Reinier would have bought excitement to Carrow Road

Norwich have made some strong signings, yes, but none really jump out to you in terms of 'Exciting'.

Everything about a Brazillian winger from Real Madrid should perk the ears up of any football fan. In this case, he does provide the Brazilian flair, but lacks an end product.

Reinier hasn't quite hit the ground running in his early career, after appearing as a potential promising prospect for Los Blancos following his €35 million move from Brazilian side Flamengo.

The Canaries could've done with someone of Reinier's stature. Despite not impressing on his loan spells, it could've been a statement of intent from Thorup to even do business with Real Madrid.

Borja Sainz occupies the left-wing role and has impressed in his time at Norwich so far, but having the option of Reinier as well would've left Thorup spoilt for choice.

On the other hand, the wages would've racked up a high amount, which Norwich just couldn't accept for someone who may not even get the right amount of game time.

Both sides to this deal have their reasons, but Reinier could've had his breakthrough move to Norwich and Thorup could've unlocked the potential of the youngster.