New Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has revealed his delight at landing the job, as he vowed to do all he can to help the side improve.

Leicester City appoint Enzo Maresca

The Foxes endured a miserable campaign last time out, as they were relegated from the Premier League. Brendan Rodgers was in charge for the majority of the season, with Dean Smith coming in for the final eight games, but it wasn’t enough, as they finished 18th in the table.

Since then, the focus for the hierarchy at the King Power Stadium has been on getting a replacement in, with a host of names linked with the vacancy.

And, it was announced on Friday evening that Maresca is the man they have gone with as they look to win promotion back to the top-flight.

The 43-year-old is a bold appointment in the sense that his only managerial experience has come with Parma in Italy, but he arrives with a great reputation as a coach having been part of Manchester City’s backroom team as they won the treble.

Therefore, fans are looking forward to seeing the style of play evolve under Maresca, and he outlined his plans when speaking to the club’s media.

“I’m very excited because of the Club [I’m joining] and because we have a big season ahead of us. At the beginning, the target is to play in the best way we can. From there, we can build, day by day, our idea and our philosophy, and the most important thing is to try to win games.

“First of all, we’re going to give 100 percent, absolutely, because the Club deserves this. It’s our job, our duty to do that. Then, as I said, day by day, step by step, absolutely we’re going to improve.”

Maresca to lead new era at Leicester

The fans are sure to like the message from Maresca here, as he recognises the importance of needing to win next season, which is obvious, but he also talks about needing to build each day, so he recognises that it will be a process where he needs time.

He arrives with good pedigree having come from Man City, and the fact he was picked by Pep Guardiola to be on his backroom team gives an idea of his football philosophy. So, we have an idea of what he wants moving forward.

Maresca will know that he has a big job ahead of him, and it’s now about getting the support he needs in the transfer market, with major changes expected to the squad over the coming weeks.