Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City

‘Very excited’, ‘Buzzing to see’ – These Hull City fans react to significant club announcement

Published

1 hour ago

on

Hull City have confirmed the appointment of Shota Arveladze on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Turkish businessman Acun Ilıcalı finally completed his takeover of the club last week, with reports stating for some time that he would look to replace Grant McCann once he took control.

And, that proved to be the case, as the Northern Irishman was dismissed despite picking up two excellent results in recent games, with Arveladze named as his successor this evening.

The 48-year-old is a name that some fans might know after a stint in British football with Rangers during his playing days. Since then, he has taken several coaching jobs, that include spells in Turkey, Israel and Uzbekistan.

Did these 25 Hull City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25

Hull City signed Geovanni on a free transfer.

Despite a lack of experience in English football, many fans are understandably excited to see the start of a new era for the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the managerial update from some on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Very excited’, ‘Buzzing to see’ – These Hull City fans react to significant club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: