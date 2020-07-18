Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Very disappointing’, ‘Joke’ – Plenty of QPR fans fume as high-profile exit edges closer

Queens Park Rangers have accepted a bid in the region of £4.7m from Club Brugge for winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to West London Sport.

The R’s rejected an offer of over £3m from Brugge back in May, with only one year remaining on his current deal in West London.

But with the 2019/20 campaign approaching its climax, QPR have now accepted a bid in the region of £4.7m for Osayi-Samuel’s signature.

Osayi-Samuel has been told that he won’t be featuring in this weekend’s clash with Millwall ahead of an imminent move to Belgium, which is a blow for Mark Warburton’s side.

The winger has been influential for QPR this season, scoring six goals and registering nine assists for the West London side, and providing real goal threat.

At the age of 22, QPR hoped to tie Osayi-Samuel to a long-term deal at the club, but have seemingly left it too late to do so.

The length of the player’s contract is bound to be a factor in the transfer fee, with the club looking to cash in this summer rather than potentially lose him for free next summer.

Here, we take a look at QPR fans’ reactions to this big news…


