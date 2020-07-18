‘Very disappointing’, ‘Joke’ – Plenty of QPR fans fume as high-profile exit edges closer

Queens Park Rangers have accepted a bid in the region of £4.7m from Club Brugge for winger Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to West London Sport.

The R’s rejected an offer of over £3m from Brugge back in May, with only one year remaining on his current deal in West London.

But with the 2019/20 campaign approaching its climax, QPR have now accepted a bid in the region of £4.7m for Osayi-Samuel’s signature.

Osayi-Samuel has been told that he won’t be featuring in this weekend’s clash with Millwall ahead of an imminent move to Belgium, which is a blow for Mark Warburton’s side.

The winger has been influential for QPR this season, scoring six goals and registering nine assists for the West London side, and providing real goal threat.

At the age of 22, QPR hoped to tie Osayi-Samuel to a long-term deal at the club, but have seemingly left it too late to do so.

The length of the player’s contract is bound to be a factor in the transfer fee, with the club looking to cash in this summer rather than potentially lose him for free next summer.

Here, we take a look at QPR fans’ reactions to this big news…

Player in demand. Nothing like selling him really early in the summer before other clubs come in for him………….. — Chris Hermitage (@ChrisHermitage) July 17, 2020

I know that COVID 19 will have an impact on the transfer market and reduce transfer prices but £4.7m seems ridiculously low especially as other clubs are interested, this sets a very low bar for our transfer negotiations for Manning and Eze, not sure Les learnt much from Levy — balhampa (@balhampa) July 17, 2020

I get that we are a selling club, but if we’re making 3-4 million per player it won’t be enough to get us anywhere. Survival is the best we can hope for. — Daniel Rose (@HoopedRose) July 17, 2020

major rebuild again this summer but atleast we’ll have a few pennies to spend this time around! — Jay (@juuudah) July 17, 2020

A lot of people saying wait and start a bidding war, while I understand the point not sure it's worth the risk especially with having no idea what the market will be like because of covid. — Robert Barker (@robbo159) July 17, 2020

Just one query here – the article says that the deal is £4.7 million but then says the club have refused to comment so where has the fee confirmation sprung from? Might wait for the club to make an announcement first before passing comment. Maybe a sell on clause too? — Peter Gaywood (@peter_g1971) July 17, 2020

This is a very disappointing fee for a very promising player @craigtaub @Sandyhoops — Ken Green (@WoodRangers) July 17, 2020

Would not be surprised if after selling bright, eze and manning we only come out with around 15 million — qprfan1998 (@qprfan19981) July 17, 2020

4.7 mil is honestly a joke for him. Hate this QPR board — Billy Ford (@billlyford) July 17, 2020

Too many touches & his end product in most cases is not the best. Maybe he will thrive at a better team. Good luck to him. — Luniverse (@al_da_drone) July 17, 2020