‘Very disappointing’, ‘Christmas ruined’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club make fixture announcement

Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Burton Albion has been postponed with both clubs unable to fulfil the fixture due to Covid-19.

❌ Our League One game against Burton Albion scheduled for Boxing Day has been postponed due to COVID-19 #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 22, 2021

As we know, games up and down the country have been impacted due to the current situation, including the Owls who saw their clash with Accrington Stanley called off last weekend.

And, things haven’t improved, as the Yorkshire side confirmed on their official site this afternoon that they won’t be taking on the Brewers due to issues in both camps.

They add that a new date will be shared in due course, whilst there was no mention of whether the game against Sunderland in eight days time will go ahead.

With Darren Moore’s men in fine form in the league over the past few weeks, it’s fair to say that this isn’t ideal for Wednesday who are likely to lose ground on their rivals in the play-off hunt.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Very disappointing, two home games over Christmas both cancelled and no doubt revised fixtures will all be midweek games ☹️ , brings into question how many of our players have been vaccinated #nothappy — Robert Bonser (@RobertEBonser) December 22, 2021

Christmas ruined — charley (@cjt00__) December 22, 2021

Hope they’re all recovering well. — Dan (@bigdan2002) December 22, 2021

Thanks for that, ruined my Christmas — 🦉 (@ecp1867) December 22, 2021

Those night matches are now racking up at home!

Accrington, Morecambe and now Burton. — keiron ✍🏼 writing (@keiron1972) December 22, 2021

I would sooner you field a team of under 21s to make a Boxing Day fixture go ahead 🧐 — Luke NetNet-ton (@FTGBnutz) December 22, 2021

Gives chance for the injured & those who’ve been isolating a better chance of being 100% for Sunderland. 👍 — keiron ✍🏼 writing (@keiron1972) December 22, 2021