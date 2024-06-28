Highlights Burnley's search for a new head coach continues after missing out on Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Fans and pundits prefer alternative candidates, such as Malmö boss Henrik Rydstrom.

Burnley should avoid appointing Scott Parker or Craig Bellamy, according to fans.

Burnley’s search for a new head coach is continuing after receiving what looks like a snub from Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Clarets have been looking for a new head coach after Vincent Kompany decided to leave at the end of the season to take over at Bayern Munich.

That decision looks to have left the Lancashire side on the backfoot when it comes to finding a new manager, as their search has taken longer than supporters probably expected.

Burnley's first five fixtures of 2024/25 Luton Town A Cardiff City H Sunderland A Blackburn Rovers H Leeds United A

Last week, it looked like Burnley were going to appoint van Nistelrooy as their new manager, but they then suffered a blow in their attempts to lure the Dutchman to Turf Moor, as Manchester United made an approach for him to join their coaching set-up.

A deal to take the former Manchester United striker back to Old Trafford looks all but official, meaning the Clarets have missed out on their target, leaving them to find a new candidate.

Burnley will hope to find a new manager as soon as possible, as the club will soon be starting preparations for the new season, and the club’s board will want to make a good start to the campaign.

It has been claimed by Sacha Tavolieri that Burnley are hoping to announce their new head coach next week.

Scott Parker and Craig Bellamy would be disappointing appointments for Burnley

FLW’s Burnley fan pundit, Ben Livingstone, would be disappointed if the club were to appoint either Scott Parker or Craig Bellamy as their new manager.

The Burnley fan also goes on to add that he thinks the club should be looking abroad for a new manager, with Malmö boss Henrik Rydstrom named.

He told FLW: “I think the first choice is a bit more difficult now. A lot of the options, you look at it a few weeks ago and there was so many options.

“Steve Cooper, Danny Rohl before he signed his deal, there were so many and, honestly, now it is becoming a bit of sort of who is actually left.

“There is a lot of talk between Scott Parker and Craig Bellamy, but I think that would be very disappointing if it was either of them two.

“So, right now, you have got to look abroad, maybe Henrik Rydstrom, the Malmö manager. I would be very, very disappointed, as I say, if it were either Parker or Bellamy.

“I mean it is understandable that Ruud Van Nistelrooy has gone for Manchester United assistant manager role, but for me that says a lot about him, if you would rather have the success of someone else rather than the success of his own.

“He could really build something at Burnley. Who knows you have seen Vincent Kompany go to Bayern Munich. What is to say, he comes here, gets us promoted, has a season in the Premier League and does alright and then gets the Man United job.

“Who is to say that doesn’t happen, whereas now he could end up sticking with Erik ten Hag wherever ten Hag goes.

“I don’t really get it, it is understandable. You can see why, but for me, I think he should have gone for an actual manager’s job.”

Burnley should avoid Scott Parker or Craig Bellamy appointments

Burnley’s board is likely in a situation that they didn’t expect or want to be in, as they had identified Ruud van Nistelrooy as their man to become their new manager, but it looks as though he’s turned them down.

That now means the Clarets are going back to the drawing board and looking at other managers that they may not have liked in the first place.

It seems the club’s options are getting smaller and smaller, but Scott Parker and Craig Bellamy still remain possible options after being linked with the vacancy.

Parker has experience managing in the Premier League and the Championship, while Bellamy has been working as Kompany’s assistant at Turf Moor. Both have a decent pedigree, but Burnley shouldn’t be looking for better managers than these two options.

It appears that Burnley fans want someone a bit more exciting and maybe an appointment like Kompany, and it may be a risk to appoint Bellamy, and Parker may not be the ideal choice, given his recent jobs.