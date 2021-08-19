‘Very disappointed with that’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to Slavisa Jokanovic’s comments after West Brom loss

A number of Sheffield United supporters have been reacting to the latest comments from Slavisa Jokanovic following the Blades’ 4-0 defeat away to West Brom on Wednesday night.

The Blades’ poor start to the campaign continued under Jokanovic on Wednesday as they were blown away by a rampant West Brom side at the Hawthorns.

The game demonstrated that the Baggies are much further on with their rebuilding process under Valerien Ismael than Sheffield United are with Jokanovic after both sides were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Sheffield United simply could not cope with West Brom’s deliveries into the penalty area from set-pieces and throw-ins as they were constantly unable to win the first or the second ball in their own penalty area. That caused them huge problems and the Baggies were able to take advantage of that time and time again.

The Blades were also unable to find a cohesive way of playing and alternated between trying to keep the ball around the back and going long without making a real impact.

Following the defeat, Jokanovic gave an open interview on Sheffield United’s issues posted on the club’s official Twitter account in which he discussed their poor defending from set-pieces and their difficulty in adapting to their new formation and style of play.

Many Sheffield United fans were left concerned by the comments but there were many who believe that he needs time and backing to find solutions.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

We can all see the issue @Jokanovic is faced with. He needs to really change it up and stick with it. Out go Baldock, fleck, Norwood, Didzy, Sharp in come New GK, New Midfielder, Bogle, Freeman, Brewster, McBurnie, RND, Davies. — Adam Walker (@AdamWalks85) August 19, 2021

Yes Mr. Jokanovic we were outfought, outthought and completely outplayed. It needs sorting. Be ruthless with players who don’t perform. — john dales💙 (@johndales3) August 18, 2021

He's already looking like Wilder did towards the end of his time at BL 😒 — Neilb1889 (@NeilB1889) August 19, 2021

Not much clearer after that assessment. https://t.co/wTF3EdMDTc — Matt Sanderson (@onlinetriathlon) August 18, 2021

He's got a huge job on his hands based on tonight, but this man is going to sort it out and push us on, 100% 👏⚔⚔⚔ https://t.co/Sbf6GruGxt — Dean Spencer (@DeanSpencer11) August 18, 2021

Hope this is a wake up call to Slav to try and demand some signings in quicker 2 weeks left of the window and still loads of work to be done, I no it’s not an easy process but we can’t go on much longer like this — James B (@JCBFLOORING) August 18, 2021

Very disappointed with that interview. I wanted him to come on and say players aren't listening, they aren't performing and it has to change.

More or less said we got caught out be a few set plays. — Barnstoneworth (@oldsufctweets) August 18, 2021

