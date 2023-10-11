Highlights Leeds United could face difficulty keeping their key players in January if Premier League offers arise.

The appeal of the Premier League may be tempting for some players in the Championship, making it difficult to turn down offers.

However, if Leeds remains in contention for promotion, they are likely to stand firm and focus on strengthening their squad.

Alan Hutton believes that Leeds United could struggle to keep hold of their key men in the January window if Premier League offers emerge.

Leeds United looking to win promotion

It was a hectic summer for the Whites, with 49ers Enterprises completing their takeover of the club, and their first major decision was to bring in Daniel Farke as the new boss.

As well as that, there was a high turnover of players at Elland Road this summer, as several players opted to move on following their relegation to the Championship.

Therefore, it was a major relief for all connected to the club when the window shut, and Farke’s side have started to move up the table, with the side currently fifth at this early stage.

Leeds United January transfer plans

Even though it may seem a long way away, those rumours are sure to resurface in the New Year, with Leeds doing well to keep the likes of Illan Meslier and Wilfried Gnonto, among others, who had attracted top-flight interest.

But, speaking to Football Insider, former Scotland international pundit explained how the appeal of the Premier League could be tempting for some of the Whites squad.

“It is very difficult for a player who is in the Championship to turn down an offer from a Premier League team. The likes of Gnonto who are stand out players, if they are playing well for their club then there is always going to be people looking. It is very difficult to turn down that Premier League offer.”

Will Leeds lose key players in January?

You can understand Hutton’s point here, as all players in the Championship will have the ambition of playing at the highest level, so the Leeds group will be no different.

Clearly, they have a lot of quality within their ranks, and it would be no surprise if offers were made in the winter window for some players at Leeds.

However, the critical point is likely to depend on whether Leeds are in the mix for promotion themselves.

If they are, which you would expect, then the club would surely stand firm, knowing the riches that are available if you win promotion.

As well as that, players are unlikely to push for a move if they feel Leeds are going to return to the Premier League in six months.

So, you would imagine that Leeds are relaxed about the window opening, as they will expect to remain in the hunt to go up. That means the focus will be on bringing in players to strengthen the squad, as opposed to losing key figures.

What next for Leeds United?

The January window is a long way away, and, as mentioned, the only concern for Farke right now is to maintain the good form they’ve shown recently, and to close the gap on the top two.

Next up is an emotional game for the German, as he will take his Leeds side back to former club Norwich City, with the fixture to be played after the international break.