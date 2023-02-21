“Very difficult” – Pundit delivers thoughts on Sheffield Wednesday’s chances of striking future agreement with Cardiff City

Mark McGuinness enjoyed a very productive loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday during the first half of the season, before Cardiff City opted to bring him back to South Wales.

Since returning to the Cardiff City Stadium, the left-footed centre-back has been impressive for the Championship outfit under Sabri Lamouchi’s stewardship.

The 22-year-old has played every single league minute since his return, helping his side two keep clean sheets in recent victories over Birmingham City and Reading.

With the Owls progressing well in League One and the Bluebirds battling for survival, Carlton Palmer spoke to Football League World about whether or not he envisions Sheffield Wednesday looking into a permanent deal for the 22-year-old when the season comes to an end.

He said: “It’s a difficult one.

“I think Wednesday have one foot already in the championship now, without looking too far ahead or getting too carried away.

“I’m sure the chairman and Darren are sitting down and planning for next season with a lot of players seemingly with contracts that are set to expire. So, they’ve got to get a squad together for next year.

“I watched him play the other night for Cardiff against ready. He was outstanding and Cardiff have won the last two games. So I think Cardiff have a good chance of staying in the Championship.

“So, I think it’s going to be very, very difficult for them to get him out of there.”

The verdict

McGuinness has been fantastic for Sheffield Wednesday and in recent weeks at Cardiff and it would be no surprise if there was interest in him from higher up.

Not only is the 22-year-old dominant in his duels, brave and composed in possession and a good reader of the game, but he has an incredibly high ceiling.

Left-sided centre-backs also seem in short supply across the EFL, something that could see top-end Championship or lower and Premier League clubs take a punt.

Should the Owls take Cardiff’s place in the Championship, then they may have good chance to secure his permanent signature, if Moore and the Sheffield Wednesday hierarchy were interested.